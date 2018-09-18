App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power Finance Corp moves NCLT against Rattan India

A two-member bench of NCLT Tuesday adjourned the matter to November 26 as the Supreme Court has ordered status quo in insolvency pleas against power companies.

PTI
 
 
State-owned Power Finance Corp (PFC) has filed an insolvency plea against Rattan India Power, formerly known as Indiabulls Power, in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover unpaid loans.

PFC has also moved insolvency plea against another firm Rattan India Nashik Power.

Rattan India, has defaulted to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore of lenders.

The group has two integrated thermal power plants at Nashik and Amravati in Maharashtra.

Passing an order on September 11, the apex court had asked the banks not to file any insolvency cases till November when it would hear the matter.

However, the counsel appearing for PFC said that it moved NCLT on the same day before the order was passed by the apex court and it was listed for hearing on September 18.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #NCLT #Power Finance Corp #Rattan India Power

