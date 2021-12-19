MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Power CPSEs register 45% growth in capex investment

For FY2021-22, the capital expenditure (capex) target of the CPSEs, under the Ministry of Power, is Rs 50,690.52 crore.

PTI
December 19, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have registered 45 per cent growth in investment on capital expenditure over the previous year, the power ministry has said. For FY2021-22, the capital expenditure (capex) target of the CPSEs, under the Ministry of Power, is Rs 50,690.52 crore, a power ministry statement said.

Power sector CPSEs incurred a capex of Rs 22,127 crore till November 2020, which was 49.3 per cent of the total expenditure for the fiscal. However, it stated that during 2021-22, the CPSEs have so far invested capex of Rs 32,137 crore, which is 63.4 per cent of the annual capex target.

ALSO READ: Power discoms owe gencos more than Rs 1.56 lakh crore: Power Minister

Thus, the capex performance of the ministry in absolute as well as relative terms is better compared to the previous year. In absolute terms, it has shown a growth of 45 per cent over last year's performance, it stated. Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress.

It has spent Rs 1,593.72 crore in IPDS, Rs 1,007.51 crore in DDUGJY and Rs 890 crore in transmission development schemes for North Eastern region. Hence besides the expenditure of Rs 32,137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of Rs 3,491.23 crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry, it added.

Close

Related stories

In all, till end of November, the power ministry has invested Rs 35,628.6 crore in infrastructure development, it stated. The progress of the schemes and projects is being monitored on a weekly basis by Secretary, Ministry of Power. Through regular monitoring and coordination with other ministries and state governments, the power ministry is making rapid strides in infrastructure development, it stated.
PTI
Tags: #Capex Investment #Power CPSEs #Power Ministry
first published: Dec 19, 2021 04:50 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.