Power consumption grows by 5.6% in September, recovers after 6 months of slump

Power consumption in the country registered a growth of 5.6 per cent in September at 113.54 billion units (BU) after six-month gap since March this year, showing spurt in sluggish industrial and commercial activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Power consumption had declined from March onwards after COVID-19 outbreak as economic activity came to a standstill due to the lockdown.

The government had imposed the lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of coronavirus infections. Power consumption in September last year was at 107.51 BU, as per the power ministry data.

Power consumption on a YoY basis had declined 8.7 percent in March, 23.2 percent in April, 14.9 percent in May, 10.9 percent in June, 3.7 percent in July and 1.7 percent in August.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The data showed that electricity consumption grew by 11.73 percent in February.

The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row since March this year till August 2020.

The data showed that electricity consumption grew by 11.73 percent in February.

As per the data, power consumption has improved after the government started giving relaxations for economic activities since April 20.

Experts said the government’s continuous focus on boosting economic activities through easing lockdown restrictions has paid dividends and the power consumption would record even higher growth in coming months than recorded in September this year.

Peak power demand in September too surpassed last year’s level, recording a growth of 1.8 percent at 176.56 GW compared to 173.45GW in the same month in 2019, the data showed.

Peak power demand met is the highest supply of power in the country in a day.

Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year.

In March, the peak power demand growth was muted at 0.8 percent.

The peak demand met dropped to 24.9 percent in April, 8.9 percent in May, 9.6 percent in June, 2.7 percent in July and 5.6 percent in August.

The peak power demand met was affected due to the pandemic in April-August this year.