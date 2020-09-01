172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|power-consumption-almost-at-normal-level-slump-narrows-to-just-0-85-in-august-5784391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Live Now: Pro Masters Virtual with Saurabh Mukherjea on How to benefit from consolidation of Profit Pool
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Power consumption almost at normal level, slump narrows to just 0.85% in August

Power consumption in August last year was at 111.52 BU, as per power ministry data.

PTI

The slump in overall power consumption has narrowed to just 0.85 percent in August at 110.57 billion units (BU) amid considerable rise in economic activities and raised hopes that it would surpass normal level this month. Power consumption in August last year was at 111.52 BU, as per power ministry data.

As per the data, power consumption has improved especially in the month of August after the government started giving relaxations for economic activities and following the onset of summer.

The government had imposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 on March 25, 2020 which affected commercial and industrial electricity demand as well as consumption.

Close

In July, the slump in power consumption had narrowed to 3.6 percent at 112.24 BU, as compared to 116.48 BU in the same month last year.

related news

Power consumption in June had declined by 10.93 per cent to 105.08 BU, as compared to 117.98 BU in the same month last year.

Similarly, power consumption in the country was down by 14.86 percent in May and 23.21 percent April this year.

Experts said, the government's continuous focus on boosting economic activities through easing lockdown restrictions would pay dividends and the power consumption may cross normal levels (recorded in September last year) this month.

Meanwhile, peak power demand met, which is the highest energy supply during a day across the country, was at 167.49 GW in August, down by 5.65 percent from 177.52 GW recorded in the same month last year.

Peak power demand met was recorded at 170.54 GW in July this year, down 2.61 percent compared to 175.12 GW in the same month last year. The power demand had declined by around 25 percent in April this year.

The electricity demand witnessed an increase May onwards after easing of lockdown restrictions. In June this year, peak power demand met had dipped by 9.6 percent to 164.98 GW, as against 182.45 GW in June 2019.

In May this year, the peak power demand met stood at 166.22 GW, 8.9 percent less than 182.53 GW in the year-ago period.

While, in April it stood at 132.73 GW, around 25 per cent lower than 176.81 GW recorded in the corresponding month a year earlier mainly due to lower commercial and industrial demand following the lockdown.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Economy #electricity #Power Ministry #power sector

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.