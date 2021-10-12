Power, coal ministers meet PM Modi on coal shortage, power issues





The country's industrial power demand has surged after the second Covid wave, hitting 3,900 MU on October 8. Also, a heavy monsoon that dampened mining across the country and an increase in global coal prices and freight costs that led to reduced power production by plants using imported coal have triggered the crisis.

The government said last week that an increase in the international price of coal led to its shortage and reduced power generation but assured that the situation would be "alright" in the next three to four days.





Several states have raised urgent concerns over blackouts due to the coal shortage.

Coal Minister Joshi reviewed the coal production and supply situation in the country on October 10 and assured that there was absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply.

"There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India equivalent to 24 days coal demand," he had tweeted. The coal ministry meanwhile asserted that sufficient dry fuel was available in the country to meet the demand of power plants.