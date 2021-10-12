MARKET NEWS

English
Power, coal ministers meet PM Modi on coal shortage, power issues

Ministers discuss ways to increase transportation of coal to power plants amid rising concern in various states over power failure

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

A day after the meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 12 as the country grapples with a coal shortage, sources told CNBC-TV18.











Power Secretary Alok Kumar and his counterpart in coal ministry AK Jain have made a presentation on the availability of coal and power. At Tuesday's meeting, the sources said, the ministers discussed ways to increase transportation of coal.




Also Read: RBI may hike rates in March quarter of 2022; coal and chip shortages a worry: Report




Coal India’s inventory stood at over 90 million tonnes (MT) at the end of FY21, while power plants mismanaged inventory at stations since April this year.

Yesterday, during the hour-long meeting at the home ministry, the three ministers discussed the availability of coal to power plants and the power demand in the coming weeks, reports said.












Indian power utilities have scrambled to secure coal supplies as inventories have hit critically low levels. Coal accounts for over 70 percent of India's electricity output, and utilities account for about 75 percent of India's coal consumption.
















The country's industrial power demand has surged after the second Covid wave, hitting 3,900 MU on October 8. Also, a heavy monsoon that dampened mining across the country and an increase in global coal prices and freight costs that led to reduced power production by plants using imported coal have triggered the crisis.

The government said last week that an increase in the international price of coal led to its shortage and reduced power generation but assured that the situation would be "alright" in the next three to four days.



Several states have raised urgent concerns over blackouts due to the coal shortage.

Coal Minister Joshi reviewed the coal production and supply situation in the country on October 10 and assured that there was absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply.

"There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with Coal India equivalent to 24 days coal demand," he had tweeted. The coal ministry meanwhile asserted that sufficient dry fuel was available in the country to meet the demand of power plants.






























Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Coal Ministry #coal shortage #Narendra Modi #Power Ministry #power shortage #Pralhad Joshi #RK Singh
first published: Oct 12, 2021 04:01 pm

