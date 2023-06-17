Power charges hike: Karnataka trade body urges closure of commercial establishments on June 22

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revised the power tariff on May 12

Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Hubballi has appealed to all establishments in the state to shut down their operations on June 22 in protest against the hike in electricity charges by Electricity Supply Corporation (Escoms)

"In the past eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact caused by the hike in electricity charges. However, neither the officials nor the government representatives have provided any solutions," said Sandeep Bidasaria, vice president of the association, and Praveen S Agadi, honorary secretary, in a letter addressed to its members.

"To draw the government's attention, we are calling for this bandh (shutdown). Our objective is to find a solution and obtain a reduction in electricity charges," the letter further stated.

Industries in the Peenya Industrial Area (PIA) recently staged a protest and held a demonstration against the steep increase in electricity charges. The Karnataka State Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) has also threatened to go on strike in response to the situation. The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries has demanded a reduction in state taxes on electricity bills from 9 percent to 3 percent.

Meanwhile, on June 16, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) announced a rebate of 50 paise per unit for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This rebate can be availed by producing the Udyam/MSME certificate issued by the Union ministry of micro, small, and medium Enterprises, it said in a release.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) revised the power tariff on May 12, increasing it to an average of 70 paise per unit for all household connections in the state. The revised tariff was made effective retrospectively from April. Due to the revised tariff, an additional average charge of 70 paise per unit will be collected in the June bills, according to Mahantesh Bilagi, managing director of Bescom. "As the order was passed retrospectively from April 1, arrears also being collected in the June bill," he said.

The KERC also mandated a two-slab tariff structure. As per the order, for consumption of the first 100 units, the revised energy charge is Rs 4.75 per unit, and if consumption exceeds 100 units, the energy charge is Rs 7 per unit. A flat rate of Rs 7 per unit will be applied if consumption crosses 100 units. Prior to the tariff revision, energy charges were fixed in three slabs. Under the earlier charges, the rate was Rs 4.15 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 5.6 per unit for the subsequent 50 units, and Rs 7.15 per unit for consumption beyond 100 units, he adds.