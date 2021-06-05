Post-Pandemic Sales Growth: Mere Customer Satisfaction Isn’t Enough For

While interacting with several business owners in connection with helping them implement their well-0thought out strategy, I quite often come across an issue that might be familiar to many small and medium business owners: The customer satisfaction surveys often show a majority of customers rating the business entity or brand and its offerings at "4" (on a scale of 5 with 5 being excellent) and yet the sales grow sluggishly or negatively.

The answer to this paradox lies in understanding the difference between customer satisfaction and customer loyalty. Your customers may be extremely satisfied with your product or service, but that doesn't necessarily create customer loyalty. If your customers say they are extremely satisfied, and at the same time they buy your competitors’ offerings, you obviously have failed to create loyalty. Customers leave even if they are extremely satisfied – for a variety of reasons.

A recent research indicated that 6% of disloyal customers left without giving any reason, 7.5% developed a connection with a competitor, 12% left for competitive reasons (often price), 18% left because they were dissatisfied with the product or service, and an overwhelming 68% left because they felt an indifferent attitude from the company sales assistant. More than two-thirds of customers didn't feel loved. Don't marketing folks owe customers more than that? The answer is an obvious "Of course yes," particularly when we all want revenues to grow in a pandemic-destroyed economy.

Typical customer satisfaction studies used to assume that a score of 4 was good enough. The efforts to improve customer satisfaction were often focused on the 1s and 2s, learning how to convert them into 3s and 4s. Early customer satisfaction researchers thought that if businesses could get the dissatisfied customers to become satisfied, sales would increase. Today it is widely understood that in order to increase customer satisfaction, and consequently, loyalty and thus sales and profitability, one must focus marketing efforts on what it will take to make the good customers feel loved. In other words, convert the 3s and 4s into 5s.

Many experts define customer needs in three hierarchical levels: basic needs, performance needs and delighters. This will give insights for business owners of all types.

Basic needs: These pertain to the features that customers have taken for granted. For example, a car buyer at the time of buying a new car expects that it will have four tyres and a spare tyre in the back. If these are there, attributes that satisfy basic needs are present, but do nothing to make a customer feel loved. On the other hand, if the spare tyre is not present, as some automobile makers does today with tubeless technology, that can cause tremendous customer anguish. Unless it is a BMW and the customer knows that they don’t provide spares.

Performance needs: These are those items from which consumers derive marginal utility – things for which a customer is willing to pay extra. Power door locks, keyless entry and power windows are examples of features that satisfy performance needs in an automobile.

Delighters: These are those things that customers didn't expect but that provide a great deal of customer satisfaction because they satisfy a need he truly values. Delighters might be GPS, high-fidelity speakers or just panoramic windshield in an automobile. Or, for a hotel guest, personalised attention, dark chocolates and freshly baked cake with your name on it. Delighters cost more. However, studies have shown that it can cost 8-10 times more to attract a new customer than to sell more to an existing customer.

What I recommend is this: Identify what your customers truly value and then develop the needed benefits to satisfy those values. Many times you can charge extra for service that customers value, which will more than offset the additional cost of developing it.

Of course, this takes some effort. The challenge is in determining what customers truly value since they typically are not going to tell you, or they just don’t know. Referring to the earlier automobile example, let us say a 37-year-old woman buying a popular 2021 Sports Utility Vehicle, and tells you that the features she likes are the high ground clearance, the vehicle size, four-wheel drive and the longer wheelbase. The benefits, she' tells you, that she derives from these features are good visibility, extra storage space, all-weather capability and off-road comforts. However, few women customers really take their SUV off-road or drive in extreme inclement weather. They are more likely to keep the car garaged and neatly polished than take it on muddy roads. This 37-year-old car buyer didn't tell you what she truly values. That the big SUV makes her feel safer from aggressive male drivers on the road and gives a feeling of liberation, gives her respectability on the metro roads.

The delighters in this case would be features that provide the customer with added feelings of dominance and independence. Once you have determined what your customers truly value, then develop as many benefits as possible to satisfy those values. There exists a major difference between the loyalty of merely satisfied and totally satisfied customers. A small drop in total satisfaction will result in a major drop in customer loyalty and vice versa. To increase customer loyalty, you must understand customers' true values that are often hidden behind what they initially express. Customer loyalty research must focus not on what customers say, but more importantly, on what they don’t. Use this lockdown to build your capability to unearth hidden customer preferences and ways to build more benefits.