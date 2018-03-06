App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 06, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Post Niravgate, Virat Kohli may not renew endorsement contract with PNB

The contract’s term ends later this year, but Kohli’s agency has assured that the contract wouldn’t be terminated before it ends.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is unlikely to renew his endorsement contract with the scam-laden Punjab National Bank. The contract’s term ends later this year, but Kohli’s agency has assured that the contract wouldn’t be terminated before it ends.

“There is no dialogue to extend the contract as of now,” Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, the company representing Kohli told The Economic Times.

“It is our understanding that there is no conclusive or even enough reason to blame PNB as a bank on the whole for the unfortunate turn of events. In any case, Virat’s contract with the bank concludes later this year. So, as things stand, we are not disassociating ourselves,” he added.

PNB has recently been in the news for a Rs 12,600-crore fraud that it alleged had occurred due to some of its officials, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and their companies. The bank had earlier denied rumours of Virat Kohli stepping down as ambassador.

The bank had signed Kohli, the country’s highest-paid sportsperson, as a brand ambassador to improve their falling image due to bad loans at the time. Kohli had called PNB ‘mera apna bank’ (my own bank), saying that he had an account in the bank since he was 16.

tags #Business #cricket #India #Nirav Modi #PNB fraud #Virat Kohli

