Post-lockdown, an Italian gourmet brand lays stress on importance of local ingredients

Whenever Indian food lovers travel abroad, many of them look forward to visiting Eataly, the artisanal Italian food hall that stocks the best of the nation’s cuisine, wines and coffee under one roof. As lockdown lifts gradually all over the world, they will be happy to know that the banner is opening new branches in different parts of the globe.

“We are very optimistic (in our outlook for the future),” Eataly CEO Nicola Farinetti said in an interview in the October issue of Monocle magazine. “We’ve recently opened another location in Japan, we are going ahead with our next US site in Dallas and we hope to open our first London branch in the near future. We have plans for an outpost in Silicon Valley and have our sights on opening in Berlin, Madrid and Vienna.”

There already are Eataly outlets in the UAE, for Indians who don’t mind taking a short flight to address their craving for authentic risotto al funghi.

If sustainability and eating local were buzzwords even pre-COVID, they have become bigger priorities now. The virus is likely to bring some restrictions on the movement of people as well as produce, along with a heightened sense of commitment to the local cause.

When the Milan-based Farinetti was asked about the positives he had observed in consumption habits during the pandemic, he said, “[I see] A growing interest in quality foods prepared sustainably. In lockdown people got interested in cooking and learning about ingredients. When it comes to our locations abroad, we are not simply importing quality Italian foodstuffs such as pasta or cheese. Fish and meat are sourced locally, as are vegetables. Because we search out the best quality growers and promote sustainable producers. Our aim is to transmit the best of Italian food culture, but also to bring in growers from surrounding communities.”