App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Positive on Cholamandalam Finance, M&M Finance and Shriram Transport Finance: Prabhudas Lilladher

Talking about NBFCs and their crisis, Bodke said, “Bajaj Finserv all of us know are the safe heavens, where a large amount of money has gravitated, but let us not forget that they have also become extremely expensive so as long as the growth continues to chug along at 40-45 percent, I think the market will be blasé about the fact that they are being valued to highly."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ajay Bodke, CEO and Chief Portfolio Manager  at Prabhudas Lilladher, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about select stocks and sectors.

On IndusInd Bank, Bodke said, “It is essentially symptomatic of heightened risk aversion that has enveloped the Indian market's fears of contagion due to the worsening NBFC crisis and the spread of this crisis sort of into different sectors where we are slowing consumption impulses on top of the fact that private sector capex cycle is moribund and exports remains anaemic. So a confluence of all these factors essentially is making investors extremely worry of biting into any names where it was perceived that their book might sort of may necessitate higher provisioning requirements. But somewhere the fact that the exposure to sector which are perceived to be risky like NBFCs, real estate, gems and jewellery is keeping investors sort of cautious on these names.”

Talking about NBFCs and their crisis, Bodke said, “Bajaj Finserv all of us know are the safe heavens, where a large amount of money has gravitated, but let us not forget that they have also become extremely expensive so as long as the growth continues to chug along at 40-45 percent, I think the market will be blasé about the fact that they are being valued to highly. But we have seen in stocks like Page Industries, or Eicher Motors which were the darlings of the market, and where growth was significantly high for many quarters but any slight faltering of that growth and prices sort of came off sharply. So one needs to keep an eye that is the long term valuations and fundamentals do matter.”

Close

“Among the other companies sort of L&T Finance, I would still be very cautious because they have very large exposure to the real estate sector. We are seeing that not much of the real estate transactions are happening and I don’t see turnaround happening on that count anytime soon. I would much rather sort of look at companies like Cholamandalam Finance in case of NBFCs and M&M Finance followed by Shriram Transport Finance,” said Bodke.

related news

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.