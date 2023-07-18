Port Blair airport's new terminal building will increase ease of travel, connectivity: PM Modi

Port Blair airport's new terminal building will increase ease of travel, connectivity

Port Blair airport's new terminal building will increase ease of travel, ease of doing business and connectivity said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport.

Inaugurating the new terminal via video conferencing, Modi said the new terminal building is capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

The existing terminal had the capacity to handle 4,000 tourists, and the new terminal has taken this number to 11,000 tourists, said Modi. He added that 10 planes can be parked at any given time on the airport now.

With a construction cost of Rs 710 crore, the architectural design of the new terminal at the Port Blair airport resembles a shell-shaped structure depicting the sea and islands. The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like double insulated roofing system to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, and low heat gain glazing.

Other features of the terminal building include rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, an on-site sewage treatment plant with 100 percent of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW solar power plant

PM Modi said more flights and tourists will bring more jobs to the area and will give a fillip to the region's economy.

“The scope of development has been limited to big cities for a long time in India,” said Modi adding that the Adivasi and island regions of the country were devoid of development for a long time.

“A new model of development of inclusion has come up in India. The model is of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” he added.

Modi said that the government has doubled the budget for Andaman and Nicobar in the last nine years as compared to the amount spent by the previous government.

Modi government allocated Rs 48,000 crore for Andaman and Nicobar in the last nine years, while the previous government spent Rs 23,000 crore in nine years, he said.