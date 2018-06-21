Porsche drives into electric car technology with a 10% stake in Rimac Automobili

In a major boost to electric cars industry, Porsche has purchased a 10 percent stake in Croatian technology and electric sports car maker Rimac Automobili.

As per a report by CNBC, Lutz Meschke, the deputy chairman of the executive board and member of executive board for finance and IT at Porsche, said: “We feel that Rimac's ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership.”

Earlier this year, at the Geneva Motor Show in March, Rimac had showcased their latest iteration of the C Two. It was a two-seater electric hyper-car, capable of reaching a top speed of up to 256 miles per hour or around 400 km per hour.

Porsche officials believe that Rimac has displayed its impressive credentials in the field of electric mobility by developing purely electric super-sports cars like Concept One and C Two along with the core vehicle systems.

The Zagreb-based Rimac manufactures electric super-sports cars and develops and manufactures components for electric vehicles like electric power trains, high voltage battery technology and other digital interfaces. It also manufactures electric bikes via its subsidiary Greyp Bikes. Rimac plans to produce around 150 C Two hyper-cars worth $ 2.1 million or around Rs 14 crore.

Interestingly, Porsche is not alone. From 2019, even Volvo will have an electric motor. On the other hand, Ford plans to increase its investment in electric mobility to $11 billion by 2022. Meanwhile, Mate Rimac, CEO, Rimac Automobili said: “The partnership is an important step for the business on its way to becoming a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of advanced driver assistance systems.”