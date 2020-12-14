PornHub starts removing unverified content after policy changes: Report

After outlining measures against illegal content on its website, pornography site PornHub on December 14 started removing all the videos which are not uploaded by its official content partners or members of its model programme, Vice News reported.

According to the report, this in effect means that a significant portion of videos on the site will disappear.

"As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program," Pornhub said in a statement.

"This means every piece of PornHub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, and Twitter have yet to institute," it added.

The videos will be removed pending verification and review, according to the Vice report, and the verification process will begin in 2021.

Pornhub's outlining of measures to counter illegal content on its platform had come after a New York Times report that said videos depicting child sex abuse and rape are uploaded on the site.

The paper asserted that among the 6.8 million new videos posted on the site each year, a majority "probably involve consenting adults, but many depict child abuse and nonconsensual violence".

PornHub, the Times said, also lets users download videos directly from its site, which allows anyone to repost clips repeatedly and without limit.

The report had led to officials at MasterCard and Visa launching a probe into their links with the site, warning that they would cut ties with the parent company, MindGeek, if it turns out that the site is not following the law.