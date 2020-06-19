Porinju Veliyath's firm raises stake in Bajaj Consumer, Morgan Stanley laps up Indiabulls Housing shares

Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India on June 19 acquired 0.58 percent equity stake in Bajaj Consumer Care (erstwhile Bajaj Corp) through open market transactions on the National Stock Exchange.

Equity Intelligence bought 8,63,993 equity shares in the company at Rs 146.68 per share, as per bulk deals data released by the exchange.

Bajaj Consumer Care shares corrected 2.43 percent on June 19 to close at Rs 148.60 despite a rally in the overall market.

Among others, Indiabulls Housing Finance was the stock of the day as it witnessed a lot of open market transactions through which foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) picked up (net) around 2 percent equity stake in the company. The stock shot up 31 percent amid large volumes to close at Rs 203.40.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought 45,22,602 shares (representing over 1.05 percent of total paid-up equity capital) in Indiabulls Housing Finance at Rs 184.76 per share.

iShares, a part of UK-based BlackRock Advisors, also picked up 1.66 percent stake in the housing finance company through its two exchange traded funds (ETFs).

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend UCITS ETF acquired 25,69,494 shares and iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF bought 45,58,746 shares in company at Rs 189.51 per share. Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) sold 21,69,410 shares in company at Rs 202.12 per share.

Just Dial shares fell 2.07 percent to close at Rs 359.35. iShares IV Public through iShares Digitalisation UCITS ETF sold 4,77,256 shares in company at Rs 361.01 per share.

iShares-owned Emerging Markets Dividend ETF also sold 1,45,84,208 shares (representing 0.78 percent of total paid up equity capital) in NALCO at Rs 30.75 per share.

In midcap IT company Mindtree, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) acquired 10,54,707 shares at Rs 918.89 per share. However, The Vanguard Group-owned Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF sold 17,03,922 shares at Rs 913.58 per share. As of March 31, VIEIF held 1.19 percent, or 19,57,143 shares, in Mindtree.

On the BSE, IIFL Asset Management bought 2,69,000 shares (0.88 percent of total paid-up equity) in Apollo Tricoat Tubes at Rs 370 per share.