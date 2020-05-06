App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Popular dating app Tinder to launch video chat feature

It added that the feature would be rolled out in the second quarter of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The much-popular dating app Tinder will soon be introducing a new one-to-one live video feature to its users.

"Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviors, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video," the company said in its statement.

It added that the feature would be rolled out in the second quarter of 2020.

Close

The statement noted that Tinder's daily active users (DAU) and daily swipes "reached all-time highs in the depths of the crisis". The biggest increase in usage and activity on the app was witnessed from female users under the age of 30, with"daily average Swipes increasing by 37% for this demographic in the month of April compared to the last week of February".

related news

"We are confident that demand for human connection will never dissipate and remain committed to fulfilling that need. This period of social isolation would have been much more dire for single people – who no longer have other avenues to meet and connect such as bars and concerts – if not for our products," the earnings statement said.

However, the in-built video feature on the app could give rise to possible safety issues with respect to abuse. Screening and monitoring online abuse and harassment could pose more difficulty on video calls as compared to that on the messaging platform on the app.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Match Group #Tinder

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No time like the present: End-of-life plans and the pandemic

No time like the present: End-of-life plans and the pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Nationwide tally crosses 50,000 with record jump in Maharashtra; Health workers, security personnel among infected

Coronavirus pandemic | Nationwide tally crosses 50,000 with record jump in Maharashtra; Health workers, security personnel among infected

Coronavirus wrap May 6: Centre slams Bengal govt for low testing, high mortality rate; 548 health workers infected across India

Coronavirus wrap May 6: Centre slams Bengal govt for low testing, high mortality rate; 548 health workers infected across India

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.