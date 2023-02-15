 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Poonawala Fincorp resembles early days of Bajaj Finance: Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Wealth

Nickey Mirchandani
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

It is a good investment option, given their strong credit rating, low cost of funds, and expected growth in loan book, he says. Chadha also said that the Indian equity markets would have been 20-30 percent lower, but for Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs).

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, Complete Circle Wealth

Gurmeet Chadha, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, Complete Circle Wealth, says the upcoming year will be focused on differentiation, where IT companies that acquire more deals from digital transformations and cost optimisation and those with higher digital revenues will thrive.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Chadha also spoke about the divide between banks, NBFCs and financial companies. He believes this divide would shrink, and the asset quality and GNPA ratio would see continuous improvement in the near future.

He believes selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) is potentially reaching its fag end and the trend may soon reverse since FII ownership is around the 2008 lows.

