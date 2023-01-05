Poonawalla Fincorp achieved its highest ever quarterly disbursement in the quarter ending December 2022

Pune-based Poonawalla Fincorp recorded its highest ever quarterly disbursement in the quarter ending December 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing on January 5.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) said that the share of Direct, Digital and Partnerships (DDP) continued a healthy trajectory, rising to 56 percent in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 from 47 percent in the second quarter.

The company’s total disbursement for the third quarter stood at approximately Rs 3,980 crores, up 116 percent on a year-on-year (yoy) basis and 7 percent on quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) basis.

On a standalone basis, its total disbursement in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023 was up 8 percent QoQ and stood at approximately Rs 3,370 crores compared to the second quarter of disbursement of Rs 3,110 crores, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated AUM grew by 28 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ to approximately Rs 19,550 crores, despite sharp reduction in the discontinued loan book.

For the quarter ending December 2022, the company’s AUM grew by 28 percent YoY and 6 percent QoQ to approximately Rs 13,940 crores on a standalone basis.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) and net NPA (NNPA) on a consolidated basis are expected to be below 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, the company said in a regulatory filing. The NBFC on a consolidated basis continues to have ample liquidity of approximately Rs 4,850 crores.

