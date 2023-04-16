 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

'Ponniyin Selvan' ready reckoner: A refresher on PS-1 and what to look for in PS-2

Jai Arjun Singh
Apr 16, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction is much more than just a lavish action-adventure epic, and Mani Ratnam doesn’t spoon-feed Chola history. So, here's a refresher on Ponniyin Selvan-1 to prepare you for Ponniyin Selvan-2, which releases on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan-2, the second part of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, adapted from Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, will release on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan-1, a refresher

The uninitiated viewer may have gone into Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 with the vague idea that this was going to be a lavish action-adventure film about the Chola empire. That is true, in a broad sense, but if you’re armed with only this knowledge you may easily be left confused by the tangle of characters, places, dramatic episodes, and intrigues in the story. Especially since Mani Ratnam doesn’t try to spoon-feed those who know nothing about Chola history — or, equally important, about the source text, which is one of the most beloved books in modern Tamil literature.

Ponniyin Selvan-1 is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s sprawling historical fiction which was serialised and published in final form in 1955. This was nothing like a history textbook — it used a key period in Chola history as a starting point for an imaginative, multi-strand narrative where real figures (or dramatized versions of real figures) rubbed shoulders with fully invented characters, and the personal was inseparable from the political.