MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Polytrade announces listing on cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX

The listing has been done specifically to cater to the demands of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the working capital in India.

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

Polytrade Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) lending platform providing working capital to SMEs in the real world using crypto liquidity, on Thursday announced its listing on cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX.

"$TRADE listing on CoinDCX will provide its 75 lakh-plus Indian users with another avenue to access trade tokens,” the decentralised finance platform said in a statement.

Moreover, the listing will increase the liquidity of the $TRADE token and penetration into the wider Indian communities.

The listing has been done specifically to cater to the demands of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for the working capital in India.

Commenting on the CoinDCX listing, Polytrade MD and founder Piyush Gupta said this has come as a giant leap towards the compay’s goal of providing real-world borrowers access to low interest and swift financing to free up critical working capital, tapped from crypto lenders using invoice financing.

Close

Prior to its listing on CoinDCX, $TRADE has been listed on some of the world’s leading platforms including Kucoin, Uniswap, Quickswap, MEXC, Bitmart, and PancakeSwap.

A listing on KoinBazar is on the cards as well.

Since its inception in 2014, Polytrade finance has onboarded more than 5,000 borrowers, funded over 250 borrowers with a cumulative value of USD 500 million from around the world.
PTI
Tags: ##CoinDCX #Business #cryptocurrency #Polytrade
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.