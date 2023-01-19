Polycab India Q3 PAT seen up 18.6% YoY to Rs 292.5 cr: Nirmal Bang

Body: Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the CONSUMER ELECTRICALS sector. The brokerage house expects Polycab India to report net profit at Rs 292.5 crore up 18.6% year-on-year (up 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,641.7 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 437 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

