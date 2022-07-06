Polycab India Q1 PAT seen up 208.8% YoY to Rs 2,237 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Polycab India to report net profit at Rs 2,237 crore up 208.8% year-on-year (down 30.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 74.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 32,402 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 159.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,487 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Consumer Durables