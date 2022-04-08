English
    Polo’s run in India comes to an end as Volkswagen pulls the plug

    After 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for Polo to hit the brakes, Volkswagen said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Representative Image | Source: Reuters

    German automobile giant Volkswagen on April 8 announced it is withdrawing the cars under the flagship Polo brand from the Indian market.

    Polo's run in India lasted for over a decade, as its first unit was locally produced at Pune's Chakan Plan in 2009. The next year, the car was officially unveiled at the Auto Expo and received widespread appreciation.

    "After 12 years of endless acceleration, the time has come for Polo to hit the brakes," Volkswagen said in a statement.

    The company thanked the engineers, authorised dealers, service team and customers for making Polo India's "most-loved hatchback". While the brand is departing, it will pass on its legacy to its "SUVW and Sedan siblings", Volkswagen added.

    Polo was considered to be among Volkswagen's bestselling models in India, with more than 2.5 lakh units being sold since its launch in 2010. The car's current ex-showroom price in Delhi is around Rs 7.02 lakh.

    Close

    According to reports, Volkswagen is aiming to replace Polo in the Indian market with Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan, which was unwrapped last month.

    Virtus’ arrival has also drawn attention as it will be built locally and exported to 25 countries across five continents, making it a landmark product for Volkswagen's 'India 2.0' initiative.

    Taigun was launched by Volkswagen in the Indian market in September last year, with the ex-showroom price starting at Rs 10.49 lakh for the base model.



    Tags: #automobile #Polo cars #Volkswagen
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 02:19 pm
