Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh offers free air travel to senior citizens for pilgrimage

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meeting the beneficiaries onboard the flight (Image: Twitter/@ChouhanShivraj)

Madhya Pradesh, which is due for assembly elections later this year, claims to have become the first state to provide free air travel to senior citizens on a pilgrimage after a batch of 32 pilgrims was flown to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on May 21.

Flown as part of the Mukhyamantri Tirth-Darshan Yojana programme, the group included 24 men and eight women, officials said. The flight was flagged off by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the early hours of the day from Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport.

"I'm very satisfied that we are able to send our senior citizens on a pilgrimage through air travel...This is like a dream coming true," Chouhan told mediapersons.

A plan had been drawn to fly several batches of senior citizens between May and July, Chouhan said in a statement.

On May 23, a batch of pilgrims from the Agar-Malwa district would leave for Maharashtra's Shirdi on a flight from Indore, the statement said. Two days later, pilgrims from the Betul district would be taken to Agra for a visit to nearby Mathura-Vrindavan on a flight that will depart from Bhopal.

A flight from Indore to Shirdi on May 26 will carry pilgrims from the Dewas district. On June 3, senior citizens from Khandwa district will board a flight from Indore to Kolkata to visit Gangasagar.



नर्मदा वासी चले गंगा मैया के दर्शन के लिए नर्मदे हर

जय गंगा मैया pic.twitter.com/2O7NG6RBZP

— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 21, 2023

Mukhyamantri Teerth-Darshan Yojana, the scheme to provide free travel to senior citizens for pilgrimage, was launched by the Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in 2012 and the beneficiaries used to travel on special trains.

Around 7.82 lakh senior citizens had benefitted from the scheme, the government said.

Madhya Pradesh will hold elections to its 230-member assembly before or by November 2023. The ruling BJP, which will be up against anti-incumbency as well as a resurgent Congress riding high on its record win in Karnataka, has its task cut out.