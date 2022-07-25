English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Policybazar says its IT system compromised; authorities informed

    The company identified certain vulnerabilities on July 19 in a part of Policybazaar Insurance Broker's IT systems leading to illegal and unauthorized access to the network.

    PTI
    July 25, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
    PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar

    PB Fintech is the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar

    PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Ltd, on Sunday said that the IT system of the firm was hacked on July 19, and subsequent corrective action was taken.

    The company identified certain vulnerabilities on July 19 in a part of Policybazaar Insurance Broker's IT systems leading to illegal and unauthorized access to the network.

    "In this regard, Policybazaar has reached out to the appropriate authorities and is taking due recourse as per law. The identified vulnerabilities have been fixed, and a thorough audit of the systems has been initiated," the insurance brokerage firm said in a regulatory filing.

    The information security team is currently reviewing the matter along with external advisors, it said.

    "While we are in the process of undertaking a detailed review, as of date, our review has found that no significant customer data was exposed. Policybazaar has always prioritized the security and integrity of its systems and is committed towards protection of customer data," it said.

    Close
    Policybazaar is into insurance brokerage and stores lots of data about its policyholders, including their transaction details.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #IT system #Policybazar
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 07:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.