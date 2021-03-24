Policybazaar to join Paytm-led consortium to apply for New Umbrella Entity: Report

Representative Image

Insurance platform Policybazaar is reportedly considering joining hands with Paytm, Ola Financial, IndusInd Bank and a host of consortium players to set up a New Umbrella Entity (NUE).

According to a report by the Economic Times, the companies have already set up an entity called Foster Payment Network which will front the NUE bid under the Reserve Bank of India’s framework.

Three Paytm group entities and Electronic Payment and Services (EPS) are likely to co-promote Foster Network.

"These companies will own over 50 percent of the NUE,” the report stated quoting a source.

Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Financial Services and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma may pick up around 10 percent stake each, while Mumbai-based EPS could also pick up a matching stake, according to the ET report.

Ola Financial, Policybazaar and IndusInd Bank are expected to own less than 10 percent stake each in the NUE, it said.

The remaining players in the consortium are Centrum Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, data analytic platform Think360.ai and fintech Zeta.

The proposal is being finalised before it is submitted to the RBI, the report said.

In August 2020, RBI had released a framework for the authorisation of an umbrella entity for retail payments in the country and had invited applications by February 26, 2021. After multiple requests from stakeholders, the deadline was extended to March 31.

"The NUE will follow a three-tier ownership structure,” the newspaper reported quoting a second source.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier in March, Paytm confirmed that it is applying for NUE in a consortium with players, including Ola.

Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company sees the NUE system to play out as a great opportunity for payments in the country.

"It (consortium) will include a bank, small finance bank, payments bank, fintech company, tech company, NBFC – one of the most diverse NUE consortiums that we will see," Sharma said.

According to the RBI framework, NUEs will be set up as a company as a for-profit under the Companies Act, 2013 and will get authorisation under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act).

Such entities will undertake tasks such as setting up, managing and operating new payment systems in the retail space.

These activities include but are not limited to ATMs, White Label PoS; Aadhaar based payments and remittance services; newer payment methods, standards and technologies; monitor related issues in the country and internationally; taking care of developmental objectives like enhancement of awareness about the payment systems.