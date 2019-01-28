App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

PolicyBazaar aims to collect Rs 3,500 crore premium in FY19

It collected premium of about Rs 1,800 crore in FY18, Head of Communications and spokesperson of Policybazaar.com Group of Companies Aman Dhall told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Insurance portal Policybazaar which has recently raised around Rs 1,360 crore through a fresh round of investment, has said it aims to collect Rs 3,500 crore premium by the end of the current fiscal, a senior company official said.

It collected premium of about Rs 1,800 crore in FY18, Head of Communications and spokesperson of Policybazaar.com Group of Companies Aman Dhall told PTI.

"The company is on track to achieve over Rs 3,500 crore premium mark. Our focus would continue to create awareness around protection products that provide coverage against death, disease and disability," he said.

"We believe that protection products will be the driver of future insurance growth. We are confident of reaching 10 million customers by CY20," Dhall added.

related news

According to him, calendar year 2018 ended with a collection of Rs 2,500 crore premium on its platform, emerging as the single largest insurance distributor in India (outside of banks).

Overall, Policybazaar.com accounts for 25 per cent of India's life insurance sold online, he added.

On the health insurance side, Policybazaar.com provided a sum insured of Rs 2 lakh crore cover to the consumers in CY18 which accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India's retail health business, he added.

Policybazaar.com became the first internet-based company in India to turn profitable on yearly basis from among the start-ups that have emerged in the last decade in FY17.

It has been profitable in FY17 and FY18 and has hit a new milestone of six million online insurance buyers by the end of CY18, Dhall said.

Policybazaar.com has backing from a host of high-profile investors including Softbank, InfoEdge (Naukri. com), Inventus Capital, Tiger Global Management, Steadview Capital, Premji Invest, Temasek and Ribbit Capital.

The 8,000+ headstrong company is valued at little over a USD one billion. From traffic of 180,000 visitors in 2008, PolicyBazaar.com as of now hosts nearly 100 million visitors yearly.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #PolicyBazaar

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.