Policy to promote use of biofuels in aviation, lower taxes to go to Cabinet 

The government is working on a policy to promote usage of biofuels in aviation sector while reducing taxes on them, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation said today.

Gadkari said the Union Cabinet may soon consider the policy that will seek to incentivise the use of biofuels in all kinds of transportation including aviation and shipping. "Very soon, there will be a detailed policy on this for commercial exploitation of biofuels," he said while addressing the media at a press conference called by SpiceJet.

The low-cost carrier had called for the meet to announce the completion of SpiceJet's and India's first successful flight based on biofuel blended with aviation fuel.

The GST on ethanol is 5 percent and biodiesel 12 percent and Gadkari said the policy would aim to lower taxes even as he did not quantify the rate. It may be mentioned here that only the GST Council, which has representation from all the states, has the power to fix any GST rate.

According to an estimate of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, India’s crude oil import bill is likely to rise 20 percent to $105 billion in the ongoing financial year. Indian airlines’ annual fuel bill alone comes to Rs 30,000 crore.

The Cabinet had in May cleared a National Policy on Biofuels to encourage their use, reduce pollution and increase farmer income. The goal of the government policy is to have 20 percent blending of ethanol in petrol and 5 percent blending in diesel by 2030. Currently, the ethanol blending in petrol is 2 percent and less than 0.1 percent in diesel. Biofuel programme in India has suffered due to lack of feedstock supply.