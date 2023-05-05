English
    May 05, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

    Policy Next Karnataka Live: What's in store for state's political economy? Top business, policy leaders to share insights

    Policy Next Karnataka Live Updates: 'Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Big Karnataka Resurgence' will take a deep dive into the political economy through focused sessions and nuanced conversations, spread across the evening.

    'Policy Next - The Big Karnataka Resurgence', a flagship of event of Moneycontrol, is being held today, May 5, in Bengaluru -- the Silicon Valley of India. Stay tuned here for all the updates, as top business and policy leaders including Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar, FKCCI chief BV Gopal Reddy and Big Basket promoter K Ganesh, among others, share their nuanced views.

      Policy Next Karnataka event to be kicked off shortly
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 05, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

      Ahead of elections, Policy Next Karnataka aims to look at the state's political economy

      With Karnataka elections only days away, the stakes are high for political parties jostling to grab the seat of power in the state whose economy has been growing faster than the national average.

      The home state of India's Silicon Valley has seen services grow at a double-digit pace over the last several years. The state has also done better than others at keeping inflation in check. Of course, the state also faces several challenges, along with the opportunities that a growing economy brings along.

      Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Big Karnataka Resurgence will take stock of the politics and economics through focused sessions spread across the evening .

    • May 05, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

      BJP vs Congress on vision for Karnataka

      In the Policy Next Karnataka event today, Moneycontrol's Deputy Editor Shweta Punj will chat with Aiyshwarya Mahadev, General Secretary - Media & Communications, Indian National Congress, Karnataka, and Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bharatiya Janata Party, on their vision for the state that definitely has a key role to play in catapulting India into the ranks of developed country.

    • May 05, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

      Karnataka's fiscal pressures

      As luck would have it, Karnataka's finances are in a relatively strong position.

      As per an analysis of state finance by the RBI staff, published in June 2022, Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal are "highly stressed". These five states, along with Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, were identified as vulnerable.

      Karnataka, meanwhile, is doing better but not as well as some others. Its interest payments amounted to 14.3 percent of its revenue receipts in 2021-22 – well below Punjab's 21.3 percent but higher than Odisha's 4.3 percent. Its fiscal and revenue deficits were 2.8 percent and 0.4 percent of the state's GDP – again, not the worst but not the best either.

    • May 05, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

      Freebie promises cast cloud over Karnataka's $1 trillion economy target

      Days before residents of Karnataka line up outside their polling booths, political parties vying for their votes have announced a barrage of freebies. But can such giveaways derail the state from becoming a $1 trillion economy? Stay tuned here, as the state's key political voices will share their views at the Policy Next event, that will begin shortly.

    • May 05, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      All eyes on Karnataka's high-stake assembly polls

      The importance of the Karnataka assembly elections is not lost on anyone. The southern state votes on May 10 and its result could have an impact on the next year's Lok Sabha elections. The incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party is under pressure, with some predicting avictory for Congress. No wonder then that the recently-released election manifestos are full of freebies in a last-ditch attempt to get votes.

      There is no understating of Karnataka's importance to any party. The state has been a stellar performer economically and would burnish the image of any leader, who is elected to head its administration.

    • May 05, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

      Services sector powering Karnataka's growth

      The services sector has led Karnataka's charge. The home state of India's Silicon Valley has seen services grow at a double-digit pace in five of the last 11 years, with even the pandemic-hit 2020-21 seeing only a minor 1.7 percent contraction on the back of 10.2 percent growth in 2019-20. Overall, the 11 years starting 2012-13 have seen Karnataka's services sector grow by 8.7 percent every year, comfortably outstripping the 5 percent growth recorded by industry over the same period.

    • May 05, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

      Why Karnataka's economy remains in focus

      Compared to the national average,Karnataka'seconomy has grown faster in all but one of the last 11 years. And in that particular year, it grew at a slightly slower clip ― 6.41 percent versus6.45percent for India in 2018-19.

    • May 05, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

      'Make in Karnataka': What the stakeholders have to say

      ?

      The Make in Karnataka session will have Mohandas Pai, former Board Member, Infosys, and Chairman, Aarin Capital; Rajeev Gowda, National Spokesperson, Indian National Congress; Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder & Executive Director, Board, TeamLease Services; B V Gopal Reddy, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI); and Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, as panelists.

      Notably, Karnataka’s labour laws are now among the most flexible in India, promoting the country’s aim of becoming an alternative manufacturing base to China. The state also topped in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows during April 2021-March 2022.

    • May 05, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

      Bengaluru's 'urban mess' to be in focus

      One of the sessions today will beon "Resolving Bengaluru’s Urban Mess", which will see participation from Revathy Ashok, CEO & Managing Trustee, Bangalore Political Action Committee; Ashwin Mahesh, Urban Planner & Head - AAP Manifesto Committee, Karnataka; RK Misra, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM (Karnataka) & Co-founder, Yulu; Tara Krishnaswamy, Co-founder, Citizens for Bengaluru; and V Ravichandar, Urban Planner & Honorary Director, Bangalore International Centre.

    • May 05, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

      Polls round the corner: Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya among political leaders to share insights on the state's economy

      With barely five days remaining for the high-stake assembly polls, a bunch of key political leaders of Karnataka will be here, at the Policy Next Karnataka event, to share their insights on the state's economy. They include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya, Congress' national spokesperson Rajeev Gowda and Karnataka Congress leader Ashwarya Mahadev, besides Union Minister and BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar who would be headlining the event.

      As the state's political temperature is on the rise, psephologists Sanjay Kumar, Professor, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, and Sandeep Shastri, Director - Academics, NITTE Education Trust, will share their views on the issues that will shape the state election.

    • May 05, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      Rajeev Chandrasekhar to headline the event

      Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will deliver the keynote address on the ‘Role of Technology in Governance & Democracy’, followed by a fireside chat with Moneycontrol's Deputy Editor Shweta Punj.

    • May 05, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      Top business leaders of India's Silicon Valley to share their views

      Top business leaders of firms based in Bengaluru, including Prime Venture managing partner Sanjay Swamy, Salt-–mysaltapp co-founder Chaitra Chidanand, BigBasket Promoter K Ganesh and Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere will participate in the panel discussions during the event.

