Policy Next Karnataka Live: What's in store for state's political economy? Top business, policy leaders to share insights

May 05, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

With Karnataka elections only days away, the stakes are high for political parties jostling to grab the seat of power in the state whose economy has been growing faster than the national average.

The home state of India's Silicon Valley has seen services grow at a double-digit pace over the last several years. The state has also done better than others at keeping inflation in check. Of course, the state also faces several challenges, along with the opportunities that a growing economy brings along.

Moneycontrol Policy Next - The Big Karnataka Resurgence will take stock of the politics and economics through focused sessions spread across the evening .