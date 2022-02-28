English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Policy for regional airlines, helicopter operators on anvil to boost last mile connectivity: Jyotiraditya Scindia

    The minister said the emphasis has to be on smaller town airports as well as regional connectivity in India.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia


    The government is working on a policy for regional airlines and helicopter operators so as to boost last mile connectivity, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

    The minister said the emphasis has to be on smaller town airports as well as regional connectivity in India.

    “That poses its own sets of issues — economies of scale, leasing costs and pricing — and those are the things we are exploring today,” he said at an event organised by industry body ASSOCHAM.


    “We are going to come out with a policy for regional airlines and for helicopters to make them much more economical, to make them much more pervasive, and to provide that last mile connectivity because growth is also going to come from that sector,” he mentioned.

    The growth opportunity is coming from smaller cities like Jharsuguda in Odisha and Rupsi in Assam, he said.

    “We have to provide the last mile connectivity,” he noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    The penetration of helicopters today in India is negligible, he mentioned.

    India has 130-140 civil helicopters and if you look at a developed country, it has helicopters in thousands, he said.

    “So we have to come out with a policy that makes it possible for helicopters to drive the growth especially in north eastern states and in the island states…that is something that I am working on as we speak,” he said.

    Aviation sector in India is at an early part of its growth stage, he said.

    Scindia said the aviation sector is going to become the backbone of the transportation of our country.  Auto sector is known today by the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and I want the airline ecosystem to grow similarly, he said.

    “In the success of this aviation sector is the success of the government,” he noted.  Eleven states had VAT rate on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) between one and four per cent and 25 states had between 15 and 30 per cent when I took charge as the Aviation Minister, he said.


    The Centre then went to states and helped them understand that lowering the VAT rate on ATF will assist them in boosting economic growth and tourism, he stated.

    In the last over six months, 12 more states have brought their VAT rate on ATF in 1-4 per cent bracket, he stated.

    “Let me assure you that I would not rest until VAT is reduced in all states. I have 13 more states to deal with,” he added.


    The minister was talking about the 13 states that have the VAT rate on ATF between 15 and 30 per cent.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Aviation Ministry #Business #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 04:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.