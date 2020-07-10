Policy Bazaar CEO criticises China, offers to buy back Tencent's 10% stake in parent EtechAces

Criticising China for 'not playing by the rules' by keeping its economy closed to companies across the world, Policy Bazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya has said he is ready to buy back the 10 percent that China’s Tencent owns in PolicyBazaar parent EtechAces if they are willing to sell.

“Tencent has been a good shareholder. If they were willing, we would be happy to buy their shares. The company has the cash flow to buy it back. The company has $200 million in the bank and they bought the shares for $150 million,” said Dahiya, adding that the transaction was done last year when India and China had friendly relations.

Tencent had bought the stake in EtechAches from US-based Tiger Global Management and has not invested any fresh capital, Dahiya said.

"I believe that the Chinese government has strategically tried to gain market share across the world. It has, however, not opened its own economy for others...It has to be quid pro quo. China has not played by the rules for 30 years and that is the reason why they have built up all this capital," Dahiya said according to The Times of India report.

"Why should we give equity in our fast-growing companies, data and revenue streams to them (China) when we can give to others, like Americans, Japanese, Britishers who reciprocate," he added.

The CEO further backed the government's decision to screen investments from China. He also said that the government should lay rules to distinguish what is an investment and what threshold of shareholding is considered to control.

He said the business of EtechAces, which includes insurance portal PolicyBazaar and lending services portal Paisabazaar, has been doing well despite the coronavirus crisis.