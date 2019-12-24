Police custody of Goodwin owners extended till December 26

Goodwin Jewellery case: Mumbai Police have lodged cases against proprietors of Goodwin Group for allegedly fleeing with investor money. The alleged scam came to light after several investors reported to the police in October that a group's branch near Mumbai remained shut. The company was running monthly and fixed deposit investment schemes, reports suggest. (Image: Reuters)

The owners of Goodwin Jewellers, arrested in connection with a multi-crore cheating case involving thousands of investors, were on Tuesday remanded in police custody for two more days by a local court.

A M Sudheerkumar and A M Sunilkumar, both brothers and owners of the fraud-hit jewellery chain originally hailing from Kerala, were produced before District Judge P P Jadhav who remanded them to two more days of police custody (till December 26) for further interrogation.

The investigating officer in the case told the court his team has come across one more property of the accused in Kerala.

Besides this, the police have come across certain information which they want to verify with the accused in custody, he said, while seeking further remand of the duo.

The officer told the court about details of money received by Goodwin Jewellers from customers who had invested in its different schemes.

The duo surrendered to the Thane court on December 14 and subsequently arrested by the city police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) which is probing the cheating case.

The jewellery firm had shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra a couple of days before Diwali, leaving hundreds of people, who had invested in its gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

Sudheerkumar and Sunilkumar had gone into hiding when the fraud came to light, prompting the police to launch a massive manhunt.