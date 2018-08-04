App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcasts | The Friendship Week series with Manoj Nagpal

Moneycontrol brings to you a special series on building a special friendship with your money and finances, for a better life

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In keeping with the theme of Friendship Day and Friendship Week, we at Moneycontrol bring you a special series on building a special friendship with your money and finances, for a better life. Featuring an interview with expert Manoj Nagpal, the first episode serves as a gateway for things to come. The following podcasts continue to build on this theme.

Friendship spills over next week with our concluding episodes on this theme. Stay tuned and happy listening!

First Published on Aug 4, 2018 10:14 am

tags #friendship #Friendship Day #Manoj Nagpal #Podcast

