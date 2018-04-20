App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Three iconic brands that changed popular music

Jim Marshall and guitar-makers Gibson and Fender: Companies and their owners who have left an indelible mark on music.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 5th of April this year marked 6 years since the passing of Jim Marshall, the man behind Marshall amplifiers. The same Marshall amplifiers that defined generations of rock music loudness and swagger. But mostly loudness. We’ve heard all the great guitar players talk about their love for Marshall amplifiers - like the JCM800 from the 1980s to the Marshall 1959 Super Leads used by Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock.

Today, let’s take a look at three music icons that changed popular music and their journeys towards success. Jim Marshall and the guitar makers Gibson and Fender. These companies and their owners have left an indelible mark on music.

tags #Business #Entertainment #music #Podcast

