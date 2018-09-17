App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | The fall and fall of rupee: Here’s what Gaurav Kapur has to say

Listen to Gaurav Kapur, Chief Economist at IndusInd Bank, as he tells Ravi Krishnan about the available options on the table to arrest the decline in the value of the rupee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rupee continued to slide and stock markets shed over 1 percent on September 17, despite government assurances over the health of the economy and some measures to boost capital inflows.

The Modi government has made it easier for companies to borrow short-term from overseas and removed some restrictions for foreign investors. But going by the current response, these measures don’t seem to be working.

Gaurav Kapur, Chief Economist at IndusInd Bank, tells Ravi Krishnan about available options on the table and how the decline in the value of the rupee can be arrested.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Podcast #Rupee

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.