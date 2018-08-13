Podcast | The end of the day for eBAY India

Flipkart is set to shut down the operations of eBay India on August 14, marking an end to the strategic partnership that began in August, last year. Flipkart will now launch a new platform to sell refurbished goods in an attempt to tap into the market of pre-owned goods, which as of now, is largely unorganised.

The transition page of eBay India states that the platform will stop accepting new orders from 14th August 2018. Moreover, purchases worth less than Rs 250 and more than Rs 8,000 will not be permitted on eBay.in. Customers will not be able to use their pre-existing eBay account to make purchases on Flipkart and will have to register as a new user for the same.

It further stated that all purchases made or returns furnished up to August 14, will be protected by eBay Guarantee. Also, the purchase history of every user will be available on My PaisaPay and My eBay.

eBAY’S last sigh In India

Late last month, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in an email to his employees stated that the company will launch a new platform for refurbished goods, immediately succeeding the termination of all customer transactions on eBay.in.

"Based on our learning at eBay.in, we have built a brand new value platform launching with refurbished goods - a large market which is predominantly unorganised... As part of this launch, we will be stopping all customer transactions on eBay.in on 14th August 2018 and transitioning to the new platform," wrote Krishnamurthy in the mail. He added that key barriers to refurbished goods -- trust and convenience -- can be solved at scale with Flipkart's customer base, and F1 Info Solutions and Services. F1 Info Solutions & Services is a company with a network of repair centres and was bought by Flipkart last year.

"We will keep evolving and bringing newer formats, categories and features which cater to the needs of our value-conscious middle India, The new platform has a different value proposition compared to Flipkart, and will cater to a different target audience. We are committed to investing in this independent brand" Krishnamurthy said, adding all eBay.in sellers and customers will be migrated to the new platform.

The Flipkart-eBay India merger was announced in August last year when the Indian e-commerce giant had raised USD 1.4 billion from global technology majors such as eBay, Microsoft, and Tencent. As part of the deal, eBay invested USD 500 million for an equity stake in Flipkart and handed over all operations of eBay India to Flipkart.

eBAY in India

eBay announced the end of the strategic partnership in May this year, stating that it will relaunch eBay India with a differentiated offering to focus on cross-border trade. "Following the close of the transaction, we also will be ending our current strategic relationship with Flipkart, which includes unwinding our commercial agreements with Flipkart and terminating Flipkart's license to use the eBay.in brand," eBay had said in its statement.

eBay entered the Indian market in 2004. It began its operations in India through the acquisition of News Corp-backe Bazee.com. eBay picked up a stake in Delhi-based online retailer Snapdeal in 2013 and eventually wrote down a 61 million dollar investment in the e-tailer in February of this year. Last year, Flipkart bought eBay’s India operations as part of a fund raising round where eBay invested roughly $500 million, apart from $220 million worth of shares it bought by selling the India business to Flipkart. The deal included an agreement for cross-border trade leveraging opportunities to make eBay’s global inventory accessible to more India consumers. This also provided an opportunity for eBay’s active buyers globally to have access to the Indian inventory provided by Flipkart. Following this eBay India was named Mint-Kart.

However, After Walmart bought a 77 percent stake in Flipkart, eBay cut ties with Flipkart. This severing of ties also resulted in the unwinding of its commercial agreements with Flipkart and terminating Flipkart’s license to use the eBay.in brand. In a statement, eBay had said earlier that it intends to sell its holding in Flipkart, “which will represent gross proceeds of approximately $1.1 billion.” At the time, it had said that it will soon relaunch eBay India with a differentiated offer to focus initially on the cross-border trade opportunity.

With the latest development, Flipkart will stop all customer transactions on eBay.in as on August 14 and then transition to the new platform.

eBAY’S India legacy (or lack thereof)

When eBay entered in 2004, the landscape was a lot different from what it is today. The laws around shopping on the internet were barely clear. The then CEO of Bazee.com, Avnish Bajaj was arrested over the listing of pornographic content on the website by a user. The nebulous idea of being able to click a button on your computer and have that item appear at your doorstep was slowly morphing into the shape it has acquired today. eBay would have thought it a ripe time to enter the market, but failed to capitalise on this early bird advantage, ceding dominance to Flipkart and Amazon India. Flipkart, which eventually grew into the juggernaut it is today, bought eBay’s India operations.

“eBay came to India after they acquired Baazee 14 years back and after that, a lot of the initial time was lost in trying to find a space for themselves. I’m not sure that they were clear or committed to the opportunity in India as this country had its own challenges - regulation, technology adoption, access,” said Sanjay Anandaram, a venture capitalist and startup mentor, speaking to Business Standard.

India was perhaps never very high on eBay’s list of markets to dominate. It is evident in the money raised by eBay during its decade-long turn in comparison to the efforts of Amazon India and Flipkart. Flipkart has thus far raised $10 billion; Amazon has, in its five years of existence in India, invested upwards of $5 billion.

Speaking to ReCode last year, eBay CEO Devin Wenig had emphasised that investments in India’s e-commerce space were not rational and hence the decision to pack off the India unit to Flipkart. “The market has been overheated, not rational, and probably over-invested in too many companies. It’s been a very unhealthy e-commerce dynamic for a few years. The conclusion was, it was going to have to consolidate, that fewer parties were probably a good thing for the market,” he had said.

He may not be entirely off the mark. Flipkart – its massive fundraising notwithstanding – remains a loss-making company. The e-commerce space in India, while appearing ripe for the plucking, is still a hard nut to crack. To even those companies determined to dominate, it has been a tough ride, while eBay simply chose to not even truly compete in India. The latest development also comes in the wake of eBay’s global business faltering. While the India business may not have paid great dividends to the company, Alnoor Peermohamed and Romita Majumdar, reporting for Business Standard, contend that despite having a development centre here in India, eBay failed to utilise India’s tech prowess – something other global e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, have so successfully utilised.

eBay, now planning a second stint in India, is going to focus on cross-border retail, a tiny percentage of the overall e-commerce transactions that occur in India. And even as it gears up for this return, there are already other players like Alibaba and Amazon making efforts to help Indian consumers be able to shop from overseas retailers.

Will eBay’s India return be successful? Well, speaking on a call with investors while announcing the company’s second quarter results this month, Wenig said, “The anticipation is that we will come back into the Indian market both through an import and an export strategy. We will start with export meaning Indian sellers selling on other marketplace platforms around the world that was something that we turned over to Flipkart. We are going to get that back upon the closing of the transaction.”

Will eBay’s bid to win over India the second time around be a success? One would think there is a need to return to the drawing board. Time is running out as big names from foreign shores eye the challenge and wealth that Indian e-commerce promises.