you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty may find resistance at previous high of 11,760

Going forward, Nifty may find resistance at the previous swing high of 11,760.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

Nifty gave up gains after hitting record highs and closed in red on April 4. On the daily chart, the index has found resistance at the previous high of 11,760 which led to closing with a bearish engulfing pattern.

In addition, the index has been finding resistance at the higher band of the rising wedge on the daily frame. Moreover, daily strength indicator RSI (14) is in negative divergence with the index which shows the possibility of a bearish momentum in the days to come.

Talking about the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty is looking exhaustive after a staggering rally whereas Nifty IT has geared up for a fresh round of rally.

Going forward, Nifty may find resistance at the previous swing high of 11,760. Continuous selling pressure around 11,760 may trigger a correction towards 11,550; sustained trades below 11,550 may lead to a further correction towards 11,300.

A decisive breakout above 11,800 may induce further rally in the market.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 5-8% return in the next 1 month:

Dabur India: Buy| LTP: Rs.403.45 | Target: Rs 432|Stop Loss: Rs 394|Upside 8%

The stock has been finding support above its previous swing low of 395 which suggests the presence of demand around its previous low.

On the daily chart, the stock price has formed a bullish Harami pattern, and in addition, the price has completed ABCD harmonic pattern. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 400-405 for the target of 432 and a stop loss below 394.

BPCL: Sell| LTP: Rs.363.20 | Target: Rs 340| Stop Loss: Rs 376| Upside 6%

The stock price has fallen below the rising trendline on the daily chart which suggests reversal of the previous uptrend.

In addition, the price has slipped below the previous swing low of 374. The momentum indicator, RSI (14) has been in a bearish crossover and falling. Traders can sell the stock in the range of 360-365 for the target of 340 with a stop loss above 376.

HCL Technologies: Buy| LTP: Rs 1120.60| Target: Rs 1177|Stop Loss Rs.1092| Upside 5%

On the daily chart, the stock has moved above its previous swing high which suggests rising optimism. Moreover, the stock has formed an inverted Head and Shoulder pattern and price has moved above its neckline.

The daily RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover and rising with a current reading of 68.49. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of 1115-1125 for the target of 1177 and a stop loss below 1092.

(The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:28 am

