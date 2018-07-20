Podcast | Stock Picks of the Day: 3 largecap buy ideas

Epic Research

The Nifty consolidated in a price range for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday as the range got further narrowed between 11,085 and 10,930 levels. The range also happens to be near the all-time high level of 11,171. This is a tug of war between the bulls and the bears and it looks like the bears will fight to take advantage of this consolidation in the medium term.

The Nifty is well supported at 10,880–10,900 levels, which happen to be its previous swing high and may provide support to bulls as well. The decline is due to sectorial weakness that is persisting in various heavyweights. The indices and sectors that were leading the rally such as financials, private bank, and energy have been trading sideways while early contributors to rally such as automobile and FMCG have been lagging.

The rally is based on participation from heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, which have seen some profit booking. Global trade war and supply-side constraints in crude would pin the bullish sentiment since breadth is shallow.

The ongoing monsoon session will start with a debate on the no-confidence motion, which has been another sentimental negative factor for traders.

We expect the Nifty to take support at lower levels of 10,900–10,880 and sustain there. On the other hand, a close below these level will violate the bullish undertone in the short term.

Here is a list of 3 stocks that investors can watch out for intraday activity:

ITC: Buy| Target: Rs 280| Stop Loss: Rs 267

The stock has shown a good strength and closed near its intraday high. The RSI is also looking bullish on the daily chart. It closed above the 200-SMA & EMA on the daily chart which is a positive sign.

We recommend buying the stock at the current level for the target of Rs 280 and a stop loss placed below Rs 267.

Titan Company: Buy| Target: Rs 900| Stop Loss: Rs 840

The stock is looking strong on the daily chart with good volumes as it closed near its intraday high. The RSI is showing bullish momentum on the daily chart.

The stock took support from its 200-EMA & SMA on the daily chart. We recommend buying the stock at the current level for the target of Rs 900 and a stop loss placed below Rs 840 on a closing basis.

Apollo Tyres: Sell| Target: Rs 265| Stop Loss: Rs 290

The stock is facing line resistance on the daily chart. We recommend selling the stock at the current level for the target of Rs 265 and a stop loss placed above Rs 290.

: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.