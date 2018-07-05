Podcast | Pick of the day - Reliance announces big-ticket plans at its 41st AGM

In case you missed catching the headlines today, the biggest name in Indian business held its AGM today. RIL, or Reliance Industries Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, shared its numbers today.

The company announced a host of new decisions that could impact many sectors across the economy.

Let’s do a quick check on what has been said so far.

Reliance Industries Limited held its 41st Annual general meeting today. Mint had noted last year that RIL’s annual shareholder meetings have always seemed like a big fat Indian wedding.

Everyone wants to go and grab a bite. Considering that RIL is credited with kicking off an equity culture in India that seems a fair assessment.

Besides, Reliance has rewarded shareholders generously over the years. Mr Ambani noted at last year’s AGM that if a person had invested Rs 1,000 invested in his company back in 1977, that amount would have been worth Rs 16.5 lakh in 2017.

And since this is Reliance, let’s look at the scale of the meeting. RIL has approximately 2.4 million retail shareholders. 33 years ago, in 1985, 12,000 shareholders attended the Reliance AGM in Mumbai. In 1986, that number shot up to 35,000. Last year, 2000 people attended while most people watched the proceedings over the internet, especially the chairman’s speech. Also, shareholders received a 1:1 bonus offer.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani noted the conglomerate’s continued success and remarked that it is going through a golden decade. Ambani said, “...profits are up by 20.6% to Rs 36,075.crore (for FY18). Reliance has reached an inflexion point." He mentioned that Jio and the Retail business’ share in overall EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization, has risen from 2% to 13%.

In last year’s AGM, telecom arm JIO took centre stage, with Ambani’s heirs, son Akash and daughter Isha launching the new Jio phone. There was a near spectacle, with a display of the trailer for the film Bahubali 2 thrown in as well.

This year, the company continued with its trend of making big announcements related to telecom. Jio, which was launched in 2016, has taken the Indian mobile telephony market by storm. Jio’s with attractive offers, or outrageous if you are the competition, forced massive price revisions by rival companies.

The newcomer made a profit of approximately Rs 510 crore for the fourth quarter. It had logged a profit of Rs 504 crore in the October-December quarter.

In today’s meeting, Ambani noted that Reliance Industries is India's largest payer of GST, excise and customs duty as well as income tax. He claimed Reliance Jio has doubled its customer base in less than two years to 215 million users, a feat he said no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world. Voice usage data shows that Reliance Jio clocks 530 crore minutes per day.

He made another announcement that could well trigger another price war: the commercial launch of JioGigaFiber. This is RIL’s fiber-based broadband connectivity on which the company made an investment of Rs 2,50,000 crore. Isha Ambani, daughter of the chairman, summed it up thus: “Gone are the days of Mbps, now it will about Gbps.”

What’s more, RIL is calling this FTTH, or Fiber to the home. In simpler terms, your fiber internet connection reaches only till the premises, after which copper cables are used for the last stretch of the connection.

his affects your connection speed. RIL claims it will provide fiber all the way to your individual building. Reliance will make its GigaFiber service available in 1,100 cities and towns across the country and will be adding new users starting August 15th. If you are one for beta-testing such a network, well, Reliance is currently running beta trials on ‘tens of thousands of homes for the JioGigaFiber.’ If you want to sign up, head over to Jio.com.

Not surprisingly, Dalal Street saw some heartburn as shares of cable TV service providers fell when Reliance announced the launch of JioGigaFiber. Bloomberg noted that Hathway Cable fell 4.13 percent, Den Networks went down 5.4 percent and SITI networks was down 2.9 percent.

And that’s not all regarding data. Looks like Reliance is betting big on data consumption. Mukesh Ambani shared that data usage increased to 240 crore GB per month from 125 crore. Video consumption increased to 340 crore hours per month from 165 crore hours per month.

The other marquee announcement today was the Jio Phone 2. The new phone will be higher-end compared to last year’s Jio phone. It will feature horizontal screen viewing and a QWERTY keypad. The phone will cost Rs 2,999 and will also feature Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp. Existing Jio users, who now number around 25 million, can upgrade to the new phone by paying just 501 rupees.

Mukesh Ambani added that, “All these initiatives will enhance our capabilities and competencies, making us future-ready, as we transition from a cyclical business to annuity business.”

With the showpieces done, the AGM moved to other RIL businesses like retail, entertainment and hydrocarbon.

Speaking about Reliance retail, the group’s chairman said "Reliance market has been creating value for small merchants." Over 350 million footfalls were received by 7,500 Reliance retail stores over the last year.

And more than 4,000 new stores were launched last year. He claimed Reliance Trendz is the largest apparel seller in India while the ubiquitous Reliance Digital has become the largest retailer of electronics and digital products in India.

He also spoke about leveraging Jio’s success to help grow Reliance’s retail business. The Bharat-India Jodo programme is expected to integrate Reliance Retail with Reliance Jio. Ambani said, “We see the maximum scope in creating a unique online-to-offline platform. This will be done by combining the resources of Reliance Retail and Jio's digital infrastructure.”

He also added that Jio has enabled the company reinvent itself as a tech platform. These, he said, have become new age factories. The hybrid model, it is claimed, will offer value for money to consumers and integrate pharmacies, small groceries etc.

Moving to the entertainment sector, Mr Ambani said Reliance Industries now runs one of the country’s largest media and entertainment networks - One in five internet users in India are on Network18's websites and one in two people watch its TV channels.. He added that it is the partner of choice for any foreign media company operating in India. Ambani also said digital tools will predict and anticipate customer needs.

Speaking about RIL’s hydrocarbon and refinery businesses, the chairman said the group has commissioned the largest paraxylene complex in the world with a capacity of 4.2 million metric tonnes. Reliance is the second largest paraxylene producer in the world and Jamnagar in Gujarat is its largest facility. Speaking about the year ahead, Ambani said RIL is committed to becoming one of the largest recyclers of plastic and polymers, for instance PET bottles.

Another big move the RIL is looking at is the commissioning of the world's largest coke gasification project. This is geared towards eliminating its dependence on imported natural gas. He also spoke about the RIL-BP joint venture seeking opportunities to market gas in India. The company has set itself a target to begin gas production by 2020 and reach full production of 30-35 MMSCMD gas production in India by 2022.

The impact of Reliance’s 41st AGM remains to be seen. But, as of now, Bloomberg reports that shares of the company erased gains and fell 0.98 percent to Rs 980.40 after the shareholders' meet ended.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.