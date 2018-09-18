Podcast | Editor's pick of the day – All you need to know about Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank merger

Do you remember how in school, top-ranking kids were sometimes clubbed with the not-so-top-ranking kids in study groups? The rationale being that the TRKs would help the NSTRKs and average grade levels would be raised and empathy would be learnt and everyone would emerge a winner and we would all hold hands and sing Kumbaya, or well, Hum Honge Kaamyaab? But do you remember it working though?

The government is now playing primary school teacher and thinks this sort of thing works with public sector banks – with assets worth thousands of crores, and perhaps more importantly, thousands of crores of non-performing assets.

The Indian government on September 17 announced the amalgamation of three public sector lenders – Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank – two TRKs and one NSTRK, in a move that it hopes will solve a few problems dogging the public sector banks. The announcement was made after a meeting of the ‘Alternative Mechanism’ set up last year to consider consolidation in the banking sector. The Alternate Mechanism, comprising Jaitley, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal, was set up as an approval framework for proposals to merge state-run banks. It has thus far already taken two steps – the first was to merge the country’s top lender State Bank of India with five of its subsidiaries and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, thus making the combined entity one of the top fifty banks in the world; the second was the proposed takeover of IDBI Bank by LIC; this latest move is the third.

The proposed merger of Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, and Vijaya Bank; what the merger does to the NPA problem; the wisdom (or the lack thereof) of a move like this; what immediate history has taught us about mergers like this; the reaction of industry-watchers; and the reactions of Dalal street to this threeway union – these will be among the many things we will be talking about today, as the story of this three-headed Cerb(ank)erus – which would become the third largest banking entity in the country – is naturally our Story of the Day.

Making of a megabank

We spoke about this a few days ago, but it bears repeating – the banking sector in our large, fair land is a fairly large mess. Mr Modi may not have been entirely able to reduce the size of the mess, but he has certainly enabled the shrinking of the number of public sector banks. There used to be 26; now, post-merger of these three, there will be 19. (Is that a good thing? Yes and no, but more on that later.)

But first, the basics.

The central government has announced the proposal to merge three public sector lenders – Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank, and Vijaya Bank. Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance in a media address on September 17 said this combined lending entity, with a combined business of Rs 14.82 lakh crore, 9,560 branches, and an employee strength of 85,675, would be India's third largest globally competitive bank.

According to the government's estimates, Net Non-Performing Asset (NNPA) ratio of the combined entity will be at 5.71 percent, which will be significantly better than PSB average (12.13 percent). Also, Capital to Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) will be at 12.25 percent, which will be "significantly" above the regulatory norm of 10.875 percent. "Stronger amalgamated bank will be better positioned to tap capital markets," said the statement. Dena Bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.6 percent on 30 June 2018, Vijaya Bank’s at 13.91 percent and Bank of Baroda’s at 12.13 percent. The combined entity’s capital adequacy rating will be at 12.25 percent with Tier-1 capital at 9.32 percent and net NPAs, as stated, at 5.71 percent, which will be less than those of the Bank of India (8.45 percent) and Punjab National Bank (10.58 percent), which are the second and third largest public sector banks as of now. The largest PSB SBI has net NPAs of 5.29 percent.

(For comparison, India’s second largest and biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank has a total business of 15.13 lakh crore rupees; CRAR of 14.6 percent; net NPAs of 0.4 percent!)

During the April-June quarter, Bank of Baroda's gross non-performing asset (GNPA) was 12.46 percent and NNPA was 5.4 percent and Vijaya Bank's GNPA was at 6.19 percent and NNPA 4.10 percent – both certainly healthier than Dena Bank, which it appears, has forgotten that the other end of the banking premise is Lena as well. Dena Bank, the proverbial runt of this litter, reported GNPA of 22.69 and net NPA of 11.04 percent. As financial editor of Firstpost, Dinesh Unnikrishnan put it, Dena Bank has just an unofficial bailout package.

At the end of March 2018, total NPAs in the banking sector was approximately Rs 10 lakh crore, with a majority of them held by public sector banks.

The proposal will now need to be passed by the boards of individual banks. The banks' boards will shortly meet and take up the decision, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after Kumar's statements. Jaitley added, "While making this suggestion we have borne in mind that we don't have the amalgamation of weak banks... the amalgamated entity's lending ability will be higher."

The announcement to merge the three banks was made after the latest meeting on ‘alternative mechanism’. The meetings were initiated last year to consider consolidation in the banking sector. The Modi government had announced the consolidation of public sector banks in 2016 owing to mounting non-performing assets. The plan was to cut down the number of PSBs by half from 21 to about 10-12 banks.

After the process, Dena Bank, which is under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, is expected to function as a regular bank. "Dena bank would no longer be covered under PCA after amalgamation," said Bank of Baroda Managing Director, PS Jayakumar. He said the process of amalgamation could take four to six months to complete.

Currently, 11 of the 21 public sector banks are placed under the PCA framework. What happens if a bank is under PCA? Well, banks under PCA are prohibited from fresh lending, paying dividends, and distributing profits. They are also required to keep an eye on provisioning on bad loans. Now, Dena Bank, post-merger would no longer be covered under PCA. Reasoning the choice of the banks for the merger, Jaitley went on to add, “One of the banks is under PCA. Therefore, we want to save all these banks. We want to ensure that the merged entity is stronger entity... We don’t want a merger of weak banks... Subsequent to this merger, the sustainable lending ability will be far higher. This amalgamated entity will increase banking operations,” Jaitley said. The merged bank will be "stronger, sustainable, greater banking operations and will have a better lending capacity," he added.

Until the amalgamation process is complete, the three banks will continue to work as independent banks, Rajeev Kumar said.

Why merge? Why these?

One of the reasons, as Mr Jaitley reasoned, was that two relatively healthy banks (Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank) could merge with a third unhealthy bank (Dena Bank) to create a megabank. Mint reports that “one of the [other] reasons behind the choice of these banks was perhaps the fact that all three use the same core banking system—Finacle from Infosys—making the task of merging the technology platforms and back-ends relatively easier.”

The Times of India goes on to note that, “Government owns a majority stake in 21 lenders, which account for more than two-thirds of banking assets. However, they also account for nearly 90 percent of non-performing loans in the banking sector -- Rs 8.9 lakh crore out of the total Rs 10 lakh crore. 11 of the 21 public sector banks are operating under an emergency programme, supervised by Reserve Bank of India, which restricts fresh lending. Mergers of weak banks also mean fewer, better-capitalised banks and improved regulatory oversight.”

“With the benefits of scale... a reasonable assumption is that there is good opportunity to grow but that is something that will happen over a period of time,” said PS Jayakumar, ex-CitiBanker and current CEO of Bank of Baroda.

Unnikrishnan, writing for Firstpost, goes on to note that, “from a reform-perspective, consolidation among State-run banks gives the industry certain benefits. It helps to create large-sized banks that can then work to build enough muscle mass to compete in a global banking industry presently dominated by large-sized lenders. Through a series of mergers, perhaps the country will have five or six large banks that can be groomed to compete in the global market.”

Unnikrishnan went on to note that the merger, in a way, made sense now because RBI has started giving permits to a number of small banks that can focus on expanding small-scale banking activities in rural areas. He said, “With not enough political will and scope for privatisation of these banks, consolidation seems to be the only way to keep the momentum going for banking sector reforms.”

All those in favour of the Union

Reacting to the announcement, Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner at Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services said, “I think this is a bold move. The synergies are only on paper. Good amount of efforts will be required by the banks to make the synergies work.”

Parekh said the merger process, if approved, will take at least 3-4 quarters to complete and given the quality of loan book and NPA being an issue for all banks, the merger will be a challenging task.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Karthik Srinivasan, vice president at rating agency ICRA, said, “As a country we have been talking of consolidation for quite some time. But we have had other challenges like asset quality and inadequate capital so it was put on the back burner. SBI with its associates was the last big merger. So this is the next step.”

A former Bank of Baroda chairman said, “With the changing technology, clearly there is no need for more banks in the country given they are in the same business. I am happy with the selection of the banks as both Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank are relatively stronger banks. The weaker Dena Bank has a culture similar to Bank of Baroda, which can have some more business in the southern part of India.”

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus, speaking to The Economic Times, said the merger was making the best of a bad situation. “Not only do you have a paucity of capital amongst the PSU banks, but an even greater weakness for the PSU banks is also lack of management talent and bandwidth. Hundreds of highly capable managers are needed to turn around these 15 to 20 largest PSU banks and there simply is not that sort of talent available in the Indian markets, certainly not at the salaries that the PSU banks offer,” he went on to add.

All those not in favour of the Union

The top executives of the banks proposed for the merger were, apparently, kept in the dark about the developments, contrary to custom, which demands that the executives be briefed beforehand so they could have questions before they face the minister. They were summoned to the Ministry and it was only then that the news was disclosed. (Vijaya Bank MD Sankara Narayanan told CNBC TV 18 that he learnt about the merger only after the Finance Minister's press conference.)

"Left to us and our board we would have not favoured this combination of banks,’’ said another banker who did not want to be identified, to ET. “Now that it is dictated from the government, we have no choice but to accept it." ET went on to suggest that while the top management of the banks “may get into the merger kicking and screaming, the biggest challenge for them is to convince the trade unions which are belligerent despite their poor performance.” Even though Mr Jaitley assured there would be no job loss, ET said, “[the] other big challenge would be to manage the unions who will certainly oppose the move on fear of job losses and the loss of brand identity.”

“This merger is negative for Bank of Baroda and Vijaya Bank. The merger has to go through parliamentary approval, which will be a critical factor considering general elections are slated for next year,” said Ashutosh Mishra, an analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.

CH Venkatachalam, the All India Bank Employees Association General Secretary, speaking to Business Standard, opposed the union, saying miracles do not happen by the merger of banks but that they result in higher bad loans. According to him, the bad loans of five associate banks of SBI as on March 31, 2017, were about Rs 65,000 crore and that of SBI Rs 112,000 crore -- that is a total of Rs 177,000 crore. Post-merger, SBI's bad loans in 2018 increased to Rs 225,000 crore.

Stock market reaction

Dena Bank, which has unexpectedly received a shot in the arm, performed like a star on Dalal Street today. The stock rose 19.81 percent on the NSE at the end of the trading day today. This was expected – Dena being the unhealthy bank being merged into the other two healthy PSBs. Dena Bank shares were locked in the upper circuit at 19.9 percent in the first half hour of trading. Over 1.7 million shares changed hands, ahead of their 30-day average volume of 1.5 million shares.

Expectedly also, Vijaya Bank shares tanked 7.26 percent on the NSE to close at 55.60 rupees. But the biggest of the three, Bank of Baroda also took the biggest hit of all – the share price tanked 17.04 percent (or 23.05 rupees) to close at 112.20 rupees. Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", cutting its price target to 145 rupees from 180 rupees. DB analysts see the bank's shareholders facing challenges such as likely dilution in focus of the bank's management towards the merger and away from growth.

What next?

Andy Mukherjee, writing for Mint, said, “Minority shareholders have reasons to grumble. The combined entity will have soured loans of about 13 percent, worse than Bank of Baroda’s 12.4 percent in NPAs. Plus the acquirer’s current employee count of 56,000 will balloon by half. All jobs are deemed safe, so the only way to achieve cost efficiencies would be to prune surplus branches and wait for excess staff to retire.” He went on to note that as the biggest of the three banks, Bank of Baroda has a way to make a success of the merger by reducing the emphasis on lending and embracing investing. “PSU banks’ strength lies in their branch network, especially outside of metropolitan areas. About 62 percent of India’s savings deposits originate in smaller cities, towns and villages, according to Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Gaurav Jangale. This is the most lucrative source of funding because even as borrowing costs rise, banks can take their time to reprice the rates they pay on household savings,” he went on to note, adding that the smarter strategy would be to drive growth via securitization.

What about the three letters that the banking sector is terrified of? NPA? The combined entity will have a total gross NPAs of Rs 79,320 crore, which as a percentage of total advances stand at around 13 percent. Mergers of banks are not going to be a magic wand that will wave the NPA problem away. Unnikrishnan recalls the three points that Raghuram Rajan had made back in 2015 as Governor of RBI. “The merger of two (or more) unhealthy banks in the financial system will create an unhealthy entity that would lead to the creation of a bigger problem in the economy. Secondly, even in the case of the merger of an unhealthy bank with a large healthy bank, the merger would bring problems to the acquiring bank. Thirdly, in the event of a merger of a weak bank with a strong bank, the acquirer will have to deal with the cultural problems that arise out of the merger, besides dealing with the primary challenge — the bad loan pile in the weak bank, thereby creating difficulties for the strong bank.”

For now, Dena Bank a zombie bank, as Unnikrishnan calls it, has received an unofficial bailout package, but the walking debt that the combined entity carries is not going to go away 28 Days, or 28 Weeks later.

Thank you for joining us.