 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Podcast network Luminary debuts in India with Konkona Sen Sharma, Masaba Gupta's shows

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

According to a press release, the network arrives in the country with a focused goal of creating a refined podcast listening experience, serving as a 'cultural label' for the voices of India.

Luminary, a subscription-based podcast and audio entertainment network, was launched in India on Monday with two new shows fronted by actor Konkona Sen Sharma and fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta.

According to a press release, the network arrives in the country with a focused goal of creating a refined podcast listening experience, serving as a 'cultural label' for the voices of India.

Rishi Malhotra, Luminary CEO, said India is an important growth market for podcasting, storytelling, and the company.

"Our shows truly blur the lines between podcast and art, and we're excited to bring this unique approach into one of the world's most rich and dynamic cultures. There are endless stories to uncover in India, and we look forward to telling them through a premium, subscription-based model that entertains and elevates," Malhotra said in a statement.

The US-based network, known for its award-winning podcast "The Midnight Miracle", will extend its content legacy to the Indian market, developing and curating localised stories with a global appeal.

Part of an "elevated content slate for global South Asians" are two new shows: the Sen Sharma-hosted "Barefoot Boys", based on India's historic soccer win against the British in 1911, and "How I Masaba" by Gupta in conversation with remarkable women on business, art, culture and more.