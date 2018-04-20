Podcast | MPC members to tread cautiously over interest rate hike

India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that is responsible for fixing benchmark index rates in the country, which so far favoured a wait-and-watch approach on interest rates, may see 2 of its 8 members vote for a rate hike at its next meeting to be held on June 5-6.

According to the minutes of the 10th MPC, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said he could vote for the withdrawal of accommodation when the committee next meets.

In this podcast, we take a look at how RBI's Monetary Policy Committee would decide on whether or not to rate interest rate hike. Listen in.