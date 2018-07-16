Podcast | Infosys vs TCS Q1 results: Not a battle of equals

Infosys and TCS both announced their first-quarter earnings last week.

Mumbai-based TCS started the financial year on a stronger note. The company reported a profit Rs 7,340, an increase of 6.3 percent from the previous quarter.

Infosys's quarterly results were mixed as the bottom-line and operating numbers met analyst expectations but revenue and FY19 met expectations.

The Bengaluru-based company’s Q1 profit fell 2.2 percent QoQ to Rs 3,612 crore.

In terms of market capitalisation, TCS overshadows Infosys. At over $100 billion, TCS’s market capitalisation is 2.6 times that of Infosys’ market capitalisation of about $41 billion.

TCS is currently the most valued listed company in India.

Though Infosys is frequently called the bellwether of India’s technology sector, TCS has been in the lead for 10 years.

A decade ago, TCS’s market capitalisation was about 1.5 times that of Infosys.