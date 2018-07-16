Podcast | Infosys vs TCS Q1 results: Not a battle of equals

TCS has been in the lead for a decade.
Infosys and TCS both announced their first-quarter earnings last week.
Mumbai-based TCS started the financial year on a stronger note. The company reported a profit Rs 7,340, an increase of 6.3 percent from the previous quarter.
Infosys's quarterly results were mixed as the bottom-line and operating numbers met analyst expectations but revenue and FY19 met expectations.
The Bengaluru-based company’s Q1 profit fell 2.2 percent QoQ to Rs 3,612 crore.
In terms of market capitalisation, TCS overshadows Infosys. At over $100 billion, TCS’s market capitalisation is 2.6 times that of Infosys’ market capitalisation of about $41 billion.
TCS is currently the most valued listed company in India.
Though Infosys is frequently called the bellwether of India’s technology sector, TCS has been in the lead for 10 years.A decade ago, TCS’s market capitalisation was about 1.5 times that of Infosys.