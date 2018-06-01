Podcast |ICICI bank clarifies Kochhar on 'planned leave'

An evolving news story being followed closely on Moneycontrol has revolved around ICICI Bank, its MD and CEO Ms Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, some of their relatives, Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group and the CBI.

The Indian Express on 29th of March broke a story alleging quid pro quo dealings between the issuance of loans of up to Rs 3250 crore to the Venugopal Dhoot led company Videocon Group and Ms Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak's company NuPower Renewables.

The latest development in the story, till a few hours ago was that the ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar had been asked to proceed on an indefinite leave from the company that she has headed for almost a decade.

However, in a notification to exchanges, the country's largest private bank said, "The ICICI Bank Board denies having asked Ms. Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance. Further, the Board denies that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor."

Responding to an emailed questionnaire by Moneycontrol, ICICI Bank did not say when she would return from the leave, referring instead to the statement it has made to the exchanges.

A report in Mint stated that the leave would last till, and we quote, “an independent enquiry announced by the lender’s board to probe alleged cases of impropriety is concluded." Unquote. This information, came from someone with direct knowledge of the board’s decision.

Since March, the din of speculation around what could or could not have transpired before and during the issuance of loans to Videocon and NuPower Renewables has only grown louder.

Whether this latest decision was in response to the increasing media scrutiny of the bank's inner workings under Ms Kochhar's leadership or whether as the reports seem to suggest, Ms Kochhar was advised to go on leave at the behest of a majority of the seven independent board directors, we are not sure about.

What is conclusive though is that an enquiry, likely to be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, will begin next week and will be completed in two months.

The interesting thing to note is just as a whistleblower Arvind Gupta first reported on the alleged irregularities that led to the subsequent media stories, a new whistleblower complaint appeared some time back to stir the pot further. It is possible that now it was incumbent upon the management to take a concrete step towards some kind of a resolution

News reports say, post the second whistleblower's appearance, the bank’s board and top management met and then the independent directors met separately on 29 May.

Anonymous sources say that the severity of the charges made against the bank and its CEO were so direct and harsh that there was no other way but to finally concede that such a situation could not be handled internally.

What really is in the eye of the storm now, and undeniably so is Ms Kochhar’s leadership, especially the alleged conflict of interest over the issuance of loans to the Videocon Group. This is the troubling allegation that has refused to go away even though it first appeared in 2016 and was dismissed because the bank’s board gave Ms Kochhar a clean chit following an internal investigation. As we said before, it is no longer possible to contain the matter internally especially because, as sources claim, and we quote from a report in Mint , "Shareholders, depositors, employees and everyone associated are still in doubts and raising various questions despite that probe. " Unquote.

It is possible that there was some difference of opinion internally about how to deal with the issue that has not only refused to go away but is now becoming inconveniently public with fresh allegations adding fuel to the fire.

Not just that, additional independent directors have been brought in and over the last few months, two independent directors have been replaced.

The imminent probe seems to mean business and will closely scrutinise all developments since Ms Kochhar’s appointment in May 2009. Also under scrutiny will be, the working of the top management, the directors, down to the trails of emails and phone interactions.

Let us now find out, post these developments, where does the professional equity of Ms Chanda Kochhar stand?

What is significant is that till now Ms Kochhar had seemingly stayed unscathed despite the controversy at hand.Not too long ago, on 28 March, the ICICI Bank board had firmly proclaimed its confidence in the integrity of Ms Kochhar despite being aware of a 2016 Reserve Bank of India probe. But as the Mint report suggested a few hours ago, now, independent directors have supposedly discussed a succession plan if Ms Kochhar decides to quit prematurely. Or if, and this 'if' is hugely significant, ' if' any wrongdoing is discovered during the independent probe.

Not just that, a source told Mint that a few shareholders and directors have also been intimated that a high-profile headhunter will be appointed to a new CEO for the bank.

ICICI Bank had in the March quarter reported its smallest quarterly profit in two years as stringent RBI rules forced the bank to account for bad loans, one of which was the one made out to Dhoot. It was also reported, that the net profit for the bank's fiscal fourth quarter to March 31 almost halved to Rs. 1,020 crore.

While it appears that the management finally understood that what they are dealing with most importantly is a currency called trust that cannot be squandered away, it seems unwilling to put Ms Kochhar in an uncomfortable position just yet. In a fresh, formal notification, the bank has denied having asked Ms. Kochhar to go on leave. The bank insists that she is on her annual leave which was planned in advance. Further, the Board denies the report that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor.

As we have said before, even in the boardrooms supposedly sealed against compromising leaks, two whistleblowers have already raised a noise and anonymous sources are giving out crucial pieces of information to the press as the story develops.

The latest whistleblower complaint, incidentally came after a board meeting on 7 May.

How has the image of the bank fared and has there been a similar precedent?

In another significant development, shares of ICICI Bank gained almost 5 percent in the morning trade when the news of Ms Chanda Kochhar going on indefinite leave broke. But the stock was off the day's high points after the bank denied these reports and said that Ms Kochhar is on her planned leave. The idea that she was asked to leave so that the probe could be conducted without interference was also dismissed by another source considering that every detail is completely documented and computerised and Ms Kochhar's presence or absence did not count.

Analysts have been busy examining the case from all angles and some compared what has happened at ICICI with a similar instance in 2001 when when PJ Nayak, the then chairman of UTI Bank, went on leave after a draft report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) pointed out a conflict of interest over the bank’s failed merger with Global Trust Bank (GTB).

The committee was formed in the wake of a scam that revealed how share prices of GTB had been rigged ahead of the merger. However, Nayak was subsequently reinstated as no wrongdoing could be pinned upon him. It remains to be seen if Ms Kochhar will sail through the latest turbulence with as much ease.

For any bank, to preserve the reputation of a high profile employee and the integrity of its own policies can sometimes be intertwined inextricably and it will be interesting to watch how ICICI negotiates this complicated situation.

We will also wait and watch to see if more whistleblowers are waiting in the wings to give more damaging insights into what is quickly becoming the biggest challenge the bank has faced.

Demands of more transparency are already afoot with a few proxy shareholders, opining that the bank should give more information about the fresh set of allegations to the public.

Will this also be a moment that changes the secretive ways of the banking industry and forces them to be more open about how they conduct business? Well, that question will be answered sooner than later, we think