Podcast | Deep Dive: How solid relationships with our money and our friends will make for a fulfilling and enriched life

As we grow older, the one thing we realise with far too much certainty is how much harder it is to make new friends. So, the ones we have already, must be cherished. We must nourish your friendships, take stock of your friends’ lives beyond just liking their Facebook and Instagram posts.

Our relationship with money... is a lot like the one with our friends. How so? Well, listen on and you’ll find out. To kickstart our Friendship Week series of special podcasts on our relationship with money – often joyous, often fraught – we chatted with the CEO of Outlook Asia Capital and Consulting Editor at Moneycontrol, Manoj Nagpal.

On this curtain raiser podcast, Manoj takes us through an introduction to the idea that our relationship with money ought to be just as solid as our relationship with friends, and how, for a fulfilling and enriched life, our investment portfolio should be as diverse as our friends circle.

Manoj Nagpal's guide to make money your friend:



Treat your money and your friends well, and they will treat you back well.



Know that there are different kinds of friends (and the ways you spend and invest money) and each one adds a little something to your life – the flamboyant friend who is terrific fun to hang out with but could land you in soups once in a while, which are credit cards; the friend whom you trust enough to go into business with such as stocks; the 4AM friend who’s there beside you when you’re in trouble which is life insurance and term insurance; the friend who can enrich you and someone you can spend your retirement years with, which are mutual funds.



Keep your portfolio, and your circle of friends, diverse. Remember that diversity is good, but also that more does not necessarily always mean better.



Keep track of your investment portfolio, as well as the happenings in your friends’ lives – remember Rule Number 2.



Don’t be bogged down by the idea of making new kinds of investments, or seeking new friends – The fear of missing out is not always a bad thing. There is always a time and stage of your life when new investments (and friends) you didn’t think were your style could suddenly seem interesting.

Understand what you need money, and friends for. Delineate the ways in which you want to spend and invest the money. While short term goals can be fun, have a plan for the long term – both with the friends and the money you make.