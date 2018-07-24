App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Here is the list of major items exempt from 28% GST tax slab

Televisions, refrigerators and washing machines are some of the items that were removed from the largest tax slab under the GST

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The GST council, in its 28th meeting, slashed a number of items that fell under the highest tax slab of 28 percent. These include many items such as washing machines, refrigerators, footwear, televisions up to a certain size, hotel bills below Rs 7500 per night, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, rakhis, sanitary pads, stone, marble and wooden deities among other items.

The council also approved the proposal to allow quarterly return filing for taxpayers with a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore, a move that will benefit nearly 93 percent of tax assessees as they would now be required to file returns only once in three months.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said all decisions will be effective from June 27.  Tune in to know all about the latest GST council meet.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 06:16 pm

#Business #GST #India #Podcast

