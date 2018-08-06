Podcast | HDFC AMC has a blockbuster opening on Dalal Street

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), the country’s second largest mutual fund house, made its debut on the bourses earlier today, and from the looks of it, has had a bumper start. During its IPO run, it received a great response and has now had an auspicious beginning on the bourses. Why the great response; what industry-watchers have to say about the stock; should you be investing in it – these are among the questions we will try and answer on our Story of the Day. My name is Rakesh, and this is Moneycontrol.

The tale of a great indian IPO

HDFC Asset Management has made a spectacular debut on the bourses today, opening at 1739 rupees, a 58 percent rise against its issue price of 1100 rupees per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The new scrip on D-Street hit an intraday high of 1842.95 rupees and closed the day not far behind at 1815.15 rupees. This is the fourth company from the HDFC Group listed on bourses after HDFC, HDFC Bank, and HDFC Standard Life. According to Mint, “HDFC AMC is the second-biggest mutual fund manager in the country with Rs 3.07 trillion worth of assets under management in the June quarter. HDFC AMC is however the most profitable asset manager in the country, due to its higher share of equity assets and focus on the retail segment.”

The HDFC Asset Management Company IPO was a particularly successful one, and in keeping with the precedent set by other HDFC Group companies. As history suggests, the HDFC Group companies have created enormous wealth for shareholders and have been a defensive play in the market. The group is backed by big foreign and Indian institutional investors and mutual fund houses owing to its strong corporate governance and earnings performance. Analysts believe that is why all HDFC Group companies trade at premium valuations and so is the case with HDFC AMC.

HDFC AMC is a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments raised Rs 2,800.33 crore through public issue and issued 2,54,57,555 equity shares at Rs 1,100 per share. Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments lower their shareholding via this IPO. The public issue was subscribed 83.06 times with overwhelming response from institutional investors during July 25-27. The public issue of HDFC Asset Management Company received bids for 156.19 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion). The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed by 192.26 times, non-institutional investors 195.15 times and retail 6.73 times. The issue received bids worth Rs 1.72 lakh crore against the IPO size of Rs 2,800 crore. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

The issue comprised an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1,68,64,585 equity shares by Standard Life Investments. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India and Nomura Financial Advisory were book running lead managers to the issue.

Why the high demand?

Sunil Shankar Matkar, writing for Moneycontrol, attributes it to the history of the HDFC Group. The Group has created enormous wealth for its shareholders and it appears the same story has held true for HDFC AMC as well. “Experts said HDFC AMC's premium valuations to peers are justified on account of higher profit CAGR, strong pedigree, HDFC's brand, distribution, long term performance, relatively stable management profile, high dividend payout, higher mix of high-margin equity assets than the industry average and high capital return ratios,” Matkar went on to note.

Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking told Moneycontrol, “The blockbuster IPO of HDFC AMC has received superlative response from investors across categories i.e. QIPs, HNIs and retail. That is quite understandable as HDFC group companies have been extraordinary wealth creators for investors across the world.”

He reiterated the many pluses HDFC Group has in the eyes of the shareholder saying, “HDFC AMC is a top-of-the-league asset management company with highest profitability in the industry, very high return on equity, and largest equity oriented AUM and excellent brand strength of the group.”

The stock has surpassed street expectations. Most analysts, pre-listing, were expecting a price band of 1400-1500 rupees, with perhaps Sumit Bilgaiyan of Equity99 among the ones closest to predicting the 1750 per share for HDFC AMC.

Expert speak: What should investors do now?

Well, Nisha Pujara of BP Wealth told Moneycontrol, “After a bumper listing, investors are advised holding the stock for long-term, citing a well-diversified distribution network, superior brand and strong parentage, management’s ability to deliver strong investment performance and commitment towards constantly increasing distribution reach, and strengthen product portfolio.” Pujara suggests that investors wait it out for the hoopla to die down before making a sensible investment. If you were not able to get an allotment in the IPO then investors should ideally wait for some correction before putting fresh money. "For buying the stock, one can accumulate the stock if it corrects 10-15 percent after listing or whenever the euphoria fizzles out going ahead,” said Pujara of BP Wealth.

It was a view echoed by Sanjiv Bhasin, EVP-Markets & Corporate Affairs at IIFL, who remains positive on the stock but does advise caution for fresh investors. As reported on Mint, he said, “Both the insurance and mutual fund industries are sunshine sectors and will attract a lot of inflows in the future. But HDFC AMC shares are not cheap and besides that, the current market valuation is also very high. Investors should look at the stock from a long-term view.”

Sumit Bilgaiyan, Co-Founder, and Director, Equity99 said that investors “can buy few shares on listing day, and keep adding it at lower levels if they got it. The pedigree and brand value of HDFC is so huge that its stocks are never available cheap compared to its peers or to the market itself.”

"If you are among lucky ones who have received the allotment during the IPO, Hold it. No need to sell the stock for the short-term gain. HDFC AMC comes from solid pedigree and the way financialization is happening in India it’s a must hold on the stock,” he added.

Independent investment advisor Sharmila Joshi also struck a note of caution. Speaking to Mint, she said, ““Though shares of HDFC AMC have good long-term potential, I don’t want to be part of the first-day frenzy and buy the share at a fancy price. Instead, I would be looking at shares of HDFC, which will offer me exposure to diverse businesses, such as banking, insurance, asset management and mortgage financing.”

TS Harihar, Founder and CEO of HRBV Client Solutions, suggests that further upsides in the short term could be limited. As reported by Mint, he said, “Though HDFC AMC has a strong equity franchise the stock is already fully valued.”

AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, speaking to Business Standard, said, "If somebody is interested to invest for five years, then they should stick on to the stock. Though, around 80 percent of the new listings underperform, this stock has a very good brand name. HDFC in the AMC business is not doing good but the brand name will give you returns in the long term. However, if you are looking for a one year term, then it is better to take your money out. In HDFC packet, HDFC Life or HDFC Bank has a better opportunity even if they are expensive, the growth is visible, however in the AMC business, I don't think that kind of growth is likely to come".

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research & Advisory, also speaking to Business Standard, said, “The stock is trading at an expensive valuation - at around 53x on TTM basis. Even if we assume a healthy growth of 30 percent, even then the P/E works out to around 41x. Definitely in short-to-medium term, the valuation is stretched. Short-term investors can book profits in a phased manner. However, those willing to wait over two to three years can continue to hold.”

Bottomline

The tl dr version is that investors looking to make short-term gains in the stock should exit given the stretched valuation. If you are getting into it, get into it for the long term. And the brand name and the pedigree that HDFC AMC comes with should keep you in good stead.