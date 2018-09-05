Podcast | Editor's pick of the day: Wipro lands Alight - A $1.5 billion dollar story

We have all heard of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) joining the $100 billion club. We have known of TCS’s megadeals – Nielsen, Aegon NV, and Prudential Plc bringing in close to $5.6 billion in revenue.

Wipro, the bronze medal holder in the Indian IT services race, in a bid to inch closer in the competition, has recently bagged one such megadeal -- its biggest yet -- with Illinois-based Alight Solutions LLC, the former benefits administration and human-resources outsourcing business of Aon Plc. And the story of Wipro bagging the big deal is our big deal of the day.

The Latest

PTI reported that IT services major Wipro on Sunday said it had won a $1.6 billion engagement from Alight Solutions LLC, its biggest deal till date. Under this 10-year deal, Wipro will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions that provides technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.

"This deal will result in revenues of $1.5 to $1.6 billion for Wipro over the tenure. This is Wipro's largest win to date," confirmed Wipro statement.

The statement went on to add that this engagement will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings and enhance the employee experience of Alight's clients by leveraging Wipro's strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics.

CEO and Executive Director of Wipro, Adil Neemuchwala, under whose stewardship the deal took place said, “We are delighted to be chosen by Alight as their long-term strategic partner in their enterprise transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to employees and employers globally. This is a testimony to the capabilities we have built through our strategic investments in Wipro Digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform Wipro Holmes. We will leverage this expertise to digitalize and modernize Alight's core across platforms, technologies and operations.”

Alight Solutions CEO, Chris Michalak said, "Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client experience by drawing on Wipro's leading position in automation and innovation while allowing Alight to invest in its health, wealth and cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients."

For comparison, Wipro's larger peer and Indian bellwether IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged three large multi-year deals– Nielsen, Aegon NV, and Prudential Plc– totalling about $5.6 billion in revenue since December 2017.

This deal is certain to inject an adrenaline shot in the Bengaluru-based Wipro, which has had to be content with the third position in the Indian IT services race.

The company saw its first-quarter profits this fiscal grow over 2 percent to Rs 2,120 crore and revenue rising 4.72 percent to Rs 14,307 crore, as compared to the previous year.

The association with Alight began earlier in July this year when Wipro partnered Alight Solutions to take over Alight's captive operations in India - Alight HR Services India - for a consideration of $117 million.

In a separate BSE filing today, Wipro said, "The transaction has been completed on August 31, 2018".

Alight HR Services India (formerly known as Aon HR Services India) was set up in September 2016. It has about 9,000 employees and registered revenue of Rs 1,132 crore in 2017-18. It has centres in Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai and Chennai.

How Wipro landed Alight

Mint first reported of this alliance on July 23. The Mint report had then stated, “For now, Wipro and Alight are in final stages of closing this partnership, and the duration of the contract could be extended beyond seven years, depending on the final negotiations currently underway between the two firms,” it said.

“The revenues earned under this partnership for the duration of ten years exceed the last big deal that Wipro made in June 2014 with Canadian logistics firm ATCO, which was worth $1.1 billion,” the daily added.

The news daily also quoted a top executive of Wipro, who on the condition of anonymity said, “It is a very strategic deal... there are very few companies which offer this full suite of services, under which company’s IT infrastructure is offered, and offerings through BPS and application services is given. Cloud enablement, company’s consulting practice and deployment of Holmes platform will be also seen.”

As a general practice, deals of this magnitude take over a year to year-and-a-half, and all of it was under the direction of Neemuchwala, who has been trying to steer Wipro on the path of growth ever since he took on this role since February 2016. He brought in this alliance to Wipro with the help of a man whose name we can see only in fine print– Mitchell Habib.

The Matchmaker

Mitchell Habib is the founder of FCM Consulting, an advisory or sourcing firms like ISG or HfS Research. It primarily helps Fortune 500 companies select the right IT vendor to offer solutions to help these behemoths manage their IT affairs better.

Think of FCM like the marriage broker from the pre-Tinder days. FCM facilitated Wipro and Alight to swipe right on each other. And given how big the deal is, it appears to be the Superlike equivalent of corporate alliances.

Habib and Neemuchwala have worked together in the past as well. Neemuchwala spent 23 years in TCS and during that time, developed a friendship with Habib.

“In fact, Neemuchwala and Habib’s friendship started when TCS in 2008 won a $2.5 billion over nine-and-a-half years from Citigroup. Then, Habib was chief information officer of Citigroup’s North American Consumer business while Neemuchwala was the head of back-office services (BPS) business of TCS.” (Mint, 04/09/2018)

Habib has also obviously worked very closely with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who was CEO of TCS before being named Chairman of Tata Sons. It was Habib who facilitated TCS bagging each of the three megadeals (meaning, more than a billion dollars in value) it received during the last decade. With Chandra, Habib has done deals worth more than $4 billion in the last decade.

Since 2014, he has been founder and head of his own FCM Consulting, and his friendship with Abid certainly played a role in finding Abid’s new home a rich client.

But it’s not all alliances– Wipro’s inherent abilities too played a role. Wipro’s own solution offerings and its acquisition of cloud services firm Appirio Inc. helped the company as much, according to Mint.

It is believed that Appirio has one of the strongest Salesforce practices, and that may well have given Wipro the edge over its competitors. The work at Alight required a better software to manage customer data (CRM or customer relationship management software), and Wipro– with Appirio are well-suited in this regard.

Wipro and Alight are certainly happy in their alliance. But so it seems is the ilk of matchmakers. “It’s a great time to be an analyst or consultant,” said Phil Fersht, CEO of US-based HfS Research, an outsourcing-research company.

“Deals are becoming more complex. There are a lot more trust, business strategy and change management being included in these relationships now than ever before,” he added.

Who else was happy? The stock market.

Dalal Street And Analyst Reaction

Shares of Wipro on Monday morning gained over 8 percent after it signed its largest deal worth $1.6 billion. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 328.00 and an intraday low of Rs 317.30.

The stock has gained around 15 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen around 7 percent. On Tuesday, the September 4, Wipro closed up 2.08 percent at Rs 314.75.

“This large IT deal win suggests that Wipro will surely grow faster than in the past two years, and this is heartening as this means that many of the measures taken by CEO to bring back the company to industry-matching growth have started paying,” said a Mumbai-based analyst at a domestic brokerage, on the condition of anonymity told Mint.

“However, Wipro needs to win more such large deals before any convincing call on if the company has turned the corner can be taken,” he added

"This is a great deal for Wipro, which has seen it lag behind its peers for the past few quarters. It has been revamping its whole service model," said Rajesh Gupta, Partner, Digital Innovation and Technology at Information Services Group, a research and advisory firm told Moneycontrol.

Gupta said Wipro has been working on a more differentiated digital strategy. "They have a great strategy and have been very cautious and focused on differentiation. They have also been working on reshaping the mindset of employees," Gupta added.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a recent note that order bookings at Wipro have seen an uptick in the past two quarters, even though visibility on healthcare and manufacturing is still low for the next six months.

Wipro's healthcare business has suffered because of a client exit in the December quarter and manufacturing revenue growth has also slowed in the last year. The brokerage house, however, expects an improving margin trajectory for Wipro for the rest of the year.

The Future Ahead For Wipro

It has not been the easiest of times for Wipro of late. Wipro has been struggling with client-specific issues that have had an impact on its bottomline.

In the June-ended quarter, it reported a net profit of $307.55 million, up 2 percent from the same period last year. Revenue from IT services grew to $2 billion during the previous quarter, a rise of 5 percent year-on-year.

On the one hand, giants like TCS have consistently outdone Wipro in terms of bagging the megadeals while leaner players like L&T Infotech, Mphasis etc., have been offering stiff competition in the not-so-megadeals.

This deal with Alight is certainly a shot in the arm and bodes well for Wipro’s future performance as well.

"With large deal wins and recovery in stressed verticals, we expect third quarter revenue growth guidance to be in line with the industry growth rate. We are enthused with the deal win and its growth outlook is improving gradually," said analysts Amit Chandra and Apurva Prasad of HDFC Securities.

Although Wipro does not give a full-year growth outlook, it is believed that this deal will result in a better performance this fiscal year in comparison to last year’s.