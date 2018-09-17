Podcast | Editor's pick of the day - Will govt's 5-step strategy to curb rupee freefall work?

That the rupee has been in a freefall – breaking well past the 72-mark has been – dominating headlines across the country. For reference, when we began 2018, it was around the 64 mark. Sure, it is no Argentinian Peso (which has depreciated over 98 percent year-to-date), but the rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia, and the sixth worst among the emerging markets. In year-to-date, the rupee has fallen by over 13 percent.

Global trade war concerns, crises in emerging markets, rise in crude oil prices, the sudden attractiveness of the US economy with corporate tax cuts and increase in interest rate by the Federal Reserve have all been cited as reasons for the freefall. The stock market took a hit last week, but recovered a little somewhat after it was announced that the government would hold a meeting over the weekend to discuss measures to curb the freefall. Alas, the outcomes have only made the stock market even more scared – the Sensex tanked over 500 points and the Nifty gave up the 11,400 mark.

Which outcomes from the meeting spooked the markets; can the five point strategy announced by the government curb the rupee’s freefall; and what indeed are the impacts of the depreciating rupee on the economy and you and I, are the questions we will be addressing on our Story of the Day today. My name is Rakesh, and you are listening to Moneycontrol.

Minutes from the meeting

News18 reported that the government on Friday announced an array of steps, including removal of withholding tax on Masala bonds, relaxation for Foreign Portfolio Investors, and curbs on non-essential imports, to contain the widening current account deficit (CAD) and check the rupee fall. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the prevailing economic issues. RBI Governor Urjit Patel, and top officials of the finance ministry briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the health of the economy. These measures are likely to have a positive impact to the tune of $8-10 billion, a top finance ministry official said.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government has decided on "five steps" to contain CAD, which widened to 2.4 percent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19 due to the fall of rupee. He said several issues were discussed during the meeting and decisions on those are likely in the next few days. The minister said that external factors like policies adopted by the US, trade war and crude oil prices are impacting economies like India, despite "strong fundamentals.” However, "there are some issues on which immediate action is needed," the minister said while announcing steps to increase inflow of foreign funds and check CAD.

Just to quickly recap the five steps outlined –

1. Review of mandatory currency hedging for infrastructure.

2. Easier rules for manufacturing entities to raise funds overseas.

3. Review of debt investment limits for FPIs.

4. Exemption from withholding tax for masala bonds.

5. Removal of restriction on Indian banks’ market making of masala bonds.

One of the steps discussed there, that is, review of mandatory hedging condition for infrastructure loans, relates to external commercial borrowing (ECB). It has also been decided to permit manufacturing entities to avail ECB facility with minimum maturity of one year, instead of the earlier limit of three years, Jaitley said. Further, restrictions will be removed with respect to FPI exposure limit of 20 percent in corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate group or company or entity and 50 percent of any issue of corporate bond. In April, the Reserve Bank had imposed these restrictions on FPIs.

With regards to rupee denominated bonds, popularly known as Masala bonds, Jaitley said it has been decided to do away with the withholding tax on bonds issued till March 2019. The current withholding tax is 5 percent. It is to be noted here that no Masala bond has been issued so far in the current fiscal. Jaitley also informed that restrictions on Indian banks on marketing and under writing of masala bonds would be removed. The Finance Minister further said that the government would restrict import of non-essential items and encourage exports. However, he did not disclose the list of non-essential items which would be subject to import restrictions.”

To address the issue of expanding CAD, the government will take necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports and increase exports. The commodities of which imports will be cut down will be decided after consultations with concerned ministries and will be WTO-compliant," he said. The restriction would also be imposed private imports of such items, sources said adding that the items have been identified.

To a question on whether NRI bonds would be issued to stem the rupee fall, Jaitley refused to comment.

Large trade deficit and rupee decline against the US dollar are putting pressure on the CAD, and these steps are likely to have a positive impact on the external sector. Jaitley said the government gives importance to fiscal deficit and expressed hope it would be contained. Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said the five measures would definitely have a meaningful impact. "It is difficult to give a specific number. I think it should have an impact of $8-10 billion," he said. The rupee touched an all-time low of 72.91 against the US dollar on September 12 and it closed at 71.84. The domestic currency has declined around 6 percent since August and touched an all-time low of 72 level this week. Petrol and diesel prices have also touched record highs.

The question of fiscal deficit

The fiscal deficit is currently placed at 3.3 percent, and Jaitley pledged to hold the line on the fiscal deficit, saying, “Our growth rate is much higher compared to the global average, inflation is within range. From the finance ministry side, the effort will be to maintain the fiscal deficit and we are confident we will be able to maintain fiscal deficit.” he said. Though the economy is strong, external factors were causing nervousness, he said, and that is true to an extent. “The areas where we need to become strong are oil and rupee — we have to fight this challenge,” he said.

India’s current account deficit deteriorated to 1.9 percent of the GDP in FY18 from 0.6 percent in the year before and is forecast to rise to around 2.8 percent in the current year. In 2013, when we saw a similar situation to what we are seeing right now, the Q1 FY 14 CAD stood a staggering 4.8 percent. In Q2 FY 2018, the CAD stood at 1.1 percent.

The trade deficit has widened to $80.4 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal from $67.3 billion in the same period last year.

Will the measures work?

No, says an HDFC Bank report. The government’s moves may not drive fund inflows and are a negative from a longer term perspective as they increase short term debt, goes on to say the report. "Considering that most of the measures aim at increasing short-term external debt or in effect worsen the risk profile of companies (by increasing un-hedged exposure), could actually be considered negative,” said one of the largest private sector lenders of the country. Increase in short term external commercial borrowings or foreign institutional investor exposure "could lead to further worsening of vulnerability ratios and the global investors might actually take this negatively", it warned.

The measures include permitting manufacturing sector entities to avail ECBs up to $50 million with a minimum maturity of one year versus the earlier period of three years, removing caps on single group exposure for foreign investors, exemption from withholding tax for issuance of masala bond issues and removing restrictions on Indian banks' market making in masala bonds. After announcement of the measures, reports had quoted government sources, including the economic affairs secretary Mr Garg, as saying that it will have a $8-10 billion positive impact through forex savings or increased flows.

"These measures are better suited when the sentiment in the global market is positive towards emerging markets and, in general, when it is relatively easy for emerging market corporates to raise money abroad," the note said.

It added that demand for masala bonds from offshore investors is generally driven by the stability of the rupee and in an environment where the rupee is under pressure, foreign investor are unlikely to increase portfolio of rupee denominated assets.

On the move to let corporates borrow from abroad, it said a lot would depend on how quickly and easily Indian corporates are able to garner additional short-term debt through ECBs or portfolio investments.

The government measures will have a sentimental impact on the market and the rupee trajectory "might not see a full reversal of the appreciation move of the last couple of days,” it said.

The report also warned that while we set to achieve near term fixes, any protectionist gestures have to be viewed with some caution by global investors as it gives the impression of a reversal of 'reforms'.

"We see this as potential negative for the currency beyond the very near term," it said.

It also said that there could be additional measures which were supposed to be announced yesterday. It can be noted that there was no announcement yesterday.

Meanwhile, foreign brokerage Nomura said that the measures "underwhelm expectations" and also signify policymakers moving from the first line of defence which includes allowing currency depreciation, forex intervention and positive comments, to the second line which include measures to boost capital inflows, cut imports and boost exports.

The Japanese firm said it expects more measures going forward.

Bhaskar Dutta, professor of economics at Ashoka University, writing for The Hindu, said, “Perhaps the best option for the government would be to borrow from non-resident Indians (NRIs) by floating special NRI bonds that have to be purchased with foreign exchange, and with maturity periods of at least three years. Interest rates have to be attractive, and investors must of course be protected from exchange rate fluctuations. Since interest rates in countries like the U.K. and even the U.S. are quite low, the promised interest rate does not really have to be very high by prevailing Indian levels. This has been tried before, the last time being in 2013 when too the rupee was under stress. It worked then and there is no reason why it should not work again.”

Ghar aaja pardesi, tera des bulaaye re?

(With PTI inputs)