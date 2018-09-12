Podcast |Editor's pick of the day: Supreme Court offers interim relief to stressed power assets

We are still in September, but if there is one thing that will stand out from the business and finance worlds of India for 2018, it will be the revelation that the banking sector in the country is one hot mess. We will remember a few terms – Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (filed under “Big Fraud”); Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (filed under “Big Law”); and NPA (filed under “Big Number With Too Many Zeros”).

The last one – Non-Performing Assets (simply put, a loan that’s gone sour or getting there) – has become such a humongous issue that only recently Prof Raghuram Rajan, ex-Governor of RBI and one of the first in India to get all Nostradamus about the problem NPAs would become, was asked to submit his report on the issue by the Parliament Estimates Committee headed by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi (we dug into the report here.)

NPAs in the power sector especially have become huge, and a huge headache. On the 11th of September, a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman (him of 377 fame, among other things) at the Supreme Court has asked banks to maintain status quo and not to initiate insolvency proceedings against loan defaulting power companies in the country.

The judgement, and the larger issue of ever-enlarging NPAs in the power sector constitute the main theme of our Story of the Day today.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked banks to maintain status quo and not to initiate insolvency proceedings against loan defaulting power companies in the country. A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman also asked the banks not to file any insolvency cases till November when the apex court would hear the matter. The apex court also agreed to transfer to itself 12 cases pending before different high courts related to this issue.

The issue pertains to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revised framework introduced on February 12 this year which has provisions to declare a company bankrupt even on a one-day overdue. On February 12th of this year, the RBI sent out a circular that tightened norms for settling bad debt.

The circular essentially set timelines for the resolution of NPAs and allowed lenders to initiate insolvency proceedings against defaulting corporates. While banks were given several options to arrive at a resolution plan, they had to do so within 180 days.

The apex bank introduced the concept of a one-day default - banks had to identify incipient stress even when repayments are overdue by a day. As expected, this didn’t sit well with power companies. There was even speculation that the government might intervene given the gravity of the situation.

While there was no intervention, the government attempted to resolve the issue by setting up an empowered committee headed by cabinet secretary P K Sinha. He had earlier served as power secretary. The government said this committee would look into the issue “with a view to resolve them and maximize the efficiency of investment, including changes required to be made... for revival of stressed assets so as to avoid such investments becoming NPAs.”

Meanwhile, power companies went to court over the RBI’s circular. And the Allahabad High Court did grant them some relief on the issue in an earlier ruling. It ordered lenders to avoid acting against power producers.

The Supreme Court refused to stop the Allahabad High Court from hearing these petitions. However, on August 27th, the high court denied any further interim relief to power companies. According to CNBC-TV18, the court directed the central government to take action within 15 days under Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act. It asked a high-level empowered committee to decide on resolutions within two months in consultation with the central bank.

[Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act states that the central government can, in public interest, give directions to the Reserve Bank from time to time.]

The RBI's new framework requires lenders to provide for a resolution plan within 180 days in case of large accounts owing upwards of Rs 2,000 crore. In its circular, the RBI has said that if a resolution was not found by August 27, NPA accounts should be sent to bankruptcy courts. This is the background of the situation that was addressed at the Supreme Court today.

Petitioners including GMR Energy Ltd; RattanIndia Power Ltd, a Punjab-based textile company; Association of Power Producers (APP); Independent Power Producers Association of India; Sugar Manufacturing Association from Tamil Nadu and a shipbuilding association from Gujarat, had intervened in the matter in different courts.

The Supreme Court has now directed that all pleas filed by the central bank related to the February circular should be transferred to it and it will hear the matter on 11 November.

Nine of the 34 stressed thermal power assets were nearing a resolution outside the National Company Law Tribunal. These will be the ones which will benefit the most from the apex court’s ruling. Companies nearing resolution include Prayagraj Power Generation Co., SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) Ltd, GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd, Videocon Oil Ventures Ltd, GMR Rajahmundry Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Jhabua Power Ltd, Ballarpur Industries Ltd, Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd and GTL Infrastructure Ltd.

Resolutions for these accounts include debt recast, sale of assets and one-time settlements. “The order has provided a great relief to stressed assets in the power sector. This would provide time for bankers to finalise resolution plans for projects of about 13 GW in their final stages and the High Level Empowered Committee to submit its report on corrective actions,” said A K Khurana, director general, Association of Power Producers. The fate of 25 of the 34 assets, which have not initiated resolution so far, hangs in the balance.

Pariwartan scheme, floated by state-owned Rural Electrification Corporation, has been conceived to resolve issues through an Asset Restructuring Company (ARC) Sashakt and Samadhan – similar schemes which have not taken up any projects yet – have also been granted more time.

“Under the Samadhan scheme proposed by SBI, a host of power projects were identified for resolution and their sustainable debt levels were determined. These projects with at least partial power purchase agreements and certain fuel linkages included GMR (Chhattisgarh) Energy (1,370 MW), Essar Mahan (1,200 MW), Prayagraj Power (1,980 MW), KSK Mahanadi (2,400 MW) and Jaypee Power Ventures (1,820 MW),” said The Financial Express.

34 power assets with a capacity of 40,130 MW remain stressed. Among these the top four stressed assets by capacity are KSK Akaltara (3,600 MW), Adani Tiroda (3,300 MW), Jaypee Bara (1,980 MW) and Rattan Power Nasik-1 (1,350 MW).

GMR Energy has an outstanding debt of Rs 8,173 crores from Axis Bank; Essar Power – Rs 5,951 crores from ICICI Bank; JP Associates – Rs 11,493 crores from SBI; KSK Power – Rs 17,194 crores from PFC; SKS Power – Rs 4,801 crores from SBI.

Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who argued for GMR Energy, said the RBI’s circular was rightly stayed. “For highly stressed assets in the power sector, for whom I appeared, even the government of India supported a stay of the circular,” he said to the Economic Times. “This blanket approach of RBI is very regrettable. It required the robust approach of the Supreme Court to grant status quo.

“Even the high court order impugned by us recorded six-seven findings in favour of the writ petitioner but did not grant interim relief so I argued that it was a case of ‘operation successful but the patient must die.’”

When the RBI transfer petition came up in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sep. 11, power companies argued that their very existence was in peril if relief was not forthcoming, reported BloombergQuint.

“If the Supreme Court doesn't act today and grant some relief, then the entire power industry will completely go down the drain by virtue of facing insolvency,’’ said Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi while recounting the arguments in court. Rohatgi is also representing one of the power companies in the matter.

According to Mr. Rohatgi, the Supreme Court’s status quo order yesterday brings to halt any insolvency proceedings against power companies pursuant to the RBI circular. Any insolvency proceedings “if filed, there will be a freeze, if not filed there'll again be a freeze—which is to say they cannot be filed,” Rohatgi told BloombergQuint in an interview on the phone.

In the absence of a written order (yet) on the Supreme Court’s website about the status quo order, lawyer Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas offered a contrasting opinion. Mr Shroff said it only pertained to the transfer petition and pending writ petitions, and not the RBI circular. He went on to tell BloomberQuint that, “unless the RBI wants to shoot a self goal, why would it seek an order which is contrary to the very order in its favour by the Allahabad High Court.’’

To those not quite in the loop, let’s do a quick executive summary – power companies (and a few other companies in textile, shipping, and sugar sectors) have tonnes of bad loans. Stressed power projects’ exposure to lenders is to the tune of Rs 1.75 to 1.8 lakh Rs crore. Some of these stressed power assets have already been referred to the NCLT.

Some of these entities have grumbled that move because they feel it will not fetch the assets the right price. Meanwhile, the RBI took out a circular in February which tightened norms for settling bad debt. The circular essentially set timelines for the resolution of NPAs and allowed lenders to initiate insolvency proceedings against defaulting corporates. While banks were given several options to arrive at a resolution plan, they had to do so within 180 days.

The apex bank introduced the concept of a one-day default - banks had to identify incipient stress even when repayments are overdue by a day. This did not sit well with power companies. Many power companies moved various high courts against this circular screaming blue murder. The Reserve Bank of India had sought to transfer cases filed in various high courts, against its February 12 circular, to the Supreme Court.

The Allahabad High Court, for example, heard this petition and said “nope-nothing-doing” and had declined to grant the stay of the circular as sought by the petitioning power companies. The high court order also did not inhibit financial creditors to proceed under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

And then the matter came up at the SC. Passionate please about the perilous situation of the power companies was made. This interim relief has been granted. For now, remember the eleventh of November, which is when the next hearing is set to take place.

Power out.