Podcast | Editor's pick of the day — Repo rate remains unchanged; highlights from the MPC meeting

Since the last time the six-member monetary policy committee met, there have been a lot of changes that the central bank has had to bear in mind – the rupee has been sliding to become the worst performing currency in Asia; the current account deficit has widened; crude oil prices have been soaring, breaching well past $85 a barrel with some analysts predicting a $100 a barrel sooner rather than later; American sanctions on Iran will come into effect starting early November, probably affecting global oil markets, considering India is Iran’s second biggest client, and with India importing about 81 percent of its oil needs; there has been a flight of investors from the debt and equity markets; and finally, perhaps most significantly, India has had a brush with its own “mini-Lehman moment” in the form of the IL&FS crisis.

With these in the background, the MPC's decision to leave the repo rates unchanged has raised more than a few eyebrows. What does this mean for the Indian economy? What is the impact on the sliding rupee? What do analysts say about this surprising decision? How did the stock market react? As the dust settles on the decision, these will be some of the questions we will aim to answer on our Pick of the Day today. All you need to know about the MPC meeting is what we will discuss today.

A poll of twenty five economists and analysts taken by The Economic Times days before the committee met on the 5th of October suggested that a rate hike by 25 bps was a foregone conclusion. “A rate hike is almost certain. It is likely to be a quarter percentage (increase in repo rate) but the probability of a 50 bps increase is not ruled out,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, Chief Economist at Axis Bank. And why not – inflation at 3.7 percent isn’t exactly cause for alarm bells a-ringing, but CAD all set to cross 3 percent certainly is. But that is not what happened. What did happen? Here is a quick synopsis. Take Five, if you will:

1. MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent; repo rate kept unchanged by a 5-1 vote with only Chetan Ghate voting for a rate hike; reverse repo rate stays at 6.25 percent.

2. Changes stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’; stance changed by a vote of 5-1 with only Ravindra Dholakia voted for a neutral stance. Dr. Pami Dua, Dr. Chetan Ghate, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr. Viral V. Acharya and Dr. Urjit R. Patel voted in favour of changing the stance to calibrated tightening.

3. RBI proposes voluntary retention route for FPIs in debt markets.

4. GDP growth seen at 7.4 percent in FY19 and 7.6 percent in FY20.

5. Inflation projected at 3.9-4.5 percent in H2 and 4.8 percent in Q1 of financial year 2019-20.

Repo or repurchase rate, which is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI for short-term funding requirements, remains at 6.50 percent. A few hours after RBI’s announcement, country’s biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) hiked its marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (0.05 percentage points) across maturities up to three years. SBI, being the leader, will soon be followed by other lenders. SBI’s one-year MCLR stands at 8.50 percent, which is typically the rate charged for home and auto loans. The last hike in MCLR by SBI was 0.20 percentage points in September this year. Prior to that, the lending rate increases were announced in June and March this year.

Reasoning the status-quo decision, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said: "Please recall, that we had two rate hikes in the space of two months (June 7 and August 2 monetary policy announcements) and today's stance of calibrated tightening essentially means that in this rate cycle, rate cut is off the table and we are not bound to increase rates at every meeting because that is not required given our inflation outlook and forecast at this point of time." As new data comes in, we would look into changing our policies accordingly. Calibrated tightening is an appropriate stance given the forecasts and financial conditions, he added.

The RBI lowered the inflation projection from the August policy to 4.0 percent in Q2 of 2018-19, 3.9-4.5 percent in H2 and 4.8 percent in Q1 of 2019-20, with risks somewhat to the upside. In the August policy, CPI inflation was projected at 4.6 percent in Q2 of 2018-19, 4.8 percent in H2 and 5.0 percent in Q1 of 2019-20, with risks evenly balanced. FY19 gross domestic product (GDP) growth target was retained at 7.4 percent, and the central fiscal deficit for FY19 at 3.3 percent.

The MPC noted that global headwinds in the form of escalating trade tensions, volatile and rising oil prices, and tightening of global financial conditions pose substantial risks to the growth and inflation outlook. It added that it was imperative to further strengthen domestic macroeconomic fundamentals.

On the effect of crop price rise, the RBI said that in September the government had announced measures aimed at ensuring remunerative prices to farmers for crops, but there’s still uncertainty about their exact impact on food prices.

The RBI said that oil prices “remain vulnerable to further upside pressures, especially if the response of oil-producing nations to supply disruptions from geopolitical tensions is not adequate.” It observed that the central government’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel will moderate retail inflation.

The RBI said that the volatility in stock markets continued to ‘impart uncertainty to the inflation outlook.’ The bank said, “The inflation outlook calls for a close vigil over the next few months, especially because the output gap has virtually closed and several upside risks persist.”

A sharp rise in input costs, combined with rising pricing power, poses the risk of retail prices for both goods and services being raised. The RBI noted that firms covered in its industrial outlook survey had reported input costs becoming firmer in Q2 of 2018-19 and Q3. But since global commodity prices other than oil have moderated, it should mitigate the adverse influence on input costs, the central bank observed.

The RBI said if there is a fiscal slippage at the Centre or state levels, it will have a bearing on the inflation outlook, besides heightening market volatility and crowding out private sector investment.

“Finally, the staggered impact of HRA revision by the state governments may push up headline inflation. While the MPC will look through the statistical impact of HRA revisions, there is need to be watchful for any second-round effects on inflation,” the central bank said.

In the wake of the default crisis at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to tighten norms for non-bank lenders to address the mismatch in their assets and liabilities, reported Beena Parmar, writing for Moneycontrol.

Some of the NBFCs or the non-banking financial companies have resorted to seeking too much short-term capital to finance long-term projects, said RBI Deputy Governors Viral Acharya and N Vishwanathan at the post-monetary policy press conference.

"They use diverse sources of funds and even tap the market. Some have resorted to increased market borrowings in the form of CPs (commercial papers) and that could result in Asset Liability mismatches (ALM), more so for companies lending to long-term funding such as infrastructure.

There is an ALM guideline but we are looking at strengthening them so as to avoid the roll-over risk going forward," Vishwanathan said.

As a cautionary measure, the central bank has already started an inspection of several NBFCs to assess their exposure to high-risk assets, sources had told Moneycontrol.

Since early this year, the banking regulator initiated the process of weeding out many non-compliant small NBFCs and the total licences cancelled so far has increased to 4,230. On IL&FS, Vishwanathan said: "We believe that these isolated events should not be seen as having any system-wide implications…The NBFC sector is overall pretty strong and the regulation and supervisory framework is robust."

Shishir Asthana, writing for Moneycontrol, gave us a quick summary of the major takeaways from the MPC report (reproduced here verbatim):

1. Domestic economy on firm ground: The policy states almost all engines of the domestic economy are firing. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth has surged to a nine-quarter high of 8.2 percent in the first quarter of current fiscal which is on the back of sequential acceleration to four successive quarters. The core of economic growth -- gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) has expanded by double digits for the second consecutive quarter, driven by the government’s focus on the road sector and affordable housing suggesting multiplier growth going forward. Manufacturing activity posted a double-digit expansion while seasonally adjusted capacity utilization continued to remain high.

2. Indians are consuming more: Growth in private consumption both at the urban and rural end is strong. Growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) accelerated to 8.6 percent, reflecting rising rural and urban spending, supported by retail credit growth, says the policy document.

3. Exporters have come to the party: Exports of both goods, especially non-oil goods and services have jumped to 12.7 percent thanks to a strong global demand. Though import growth was strong higher export growth will augur well for the trade deficit.

4. Farmers on fire: Joining the manufacturing sector agriculture too continues to remain strong despite a near 9 percent monsoon deficit. The fourth advance estimates of agricultural production for 2017-18 released in August placed foodgrains production at a high of 284.8 million tonnes –3.5 percent higher than the final estimates for the previous year. More importantly, live storage in major reservoirs (as on September 27) rose to 76 percent of the full capacity, which was 17 percent higher than last year and 5 percent more than the average of the last 10 years suggesting a good rabi crop.

5. Some signs of fatigue: While the overall picture looks hunky dory some high-frequency indicators presented a mixed picture. Rural demand measured through sales of tractor and two-wheeler sales slowed down. Even passenger vehicle sales, an indicator of urban demand, declined, which the policy says could be due to rising fuel prices.

6. Inflation under control, for now: Retail inflation fell from 4.9 percent in June to 3.7 percent in August dragged down by a decline in food inflation. Fuel inflation though rose on the back of a significant increase in LPG prices. The MPC pointed out that fiscal slippages by states and centre along with the recent increase in minimum support price (MSP) can have an impact on inflation going forward. As a result, the central bank has changed its stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘calibrated tightening’. Governor Patel said rate cuts in the current cycle are now off the table.

7. Liquidity continues to be fluid: For the first time in recent past, liquidity measures by the central bank was keenly followed. According to the policy statement, systemic liquidity alternated between surplus and deficit during August-September 2018 due to the impact of the expansion of currency in circulation, the central bank’s forex operations and movements in government cash balances. RBI conducted two open market purchase operations (OMO) in the second half of September to inject Rs 20,000 crore.

8. Headwinds in the global economy: The ongoing trade war is impacting global economies, obviously. China is hit by slowing industrial production from weaker exports thanks to the measures imposed by the US government. Rising commodity prices, however, are benefiting the Russian economy. However, growth in global trade is weakening as reflected in export orders.

9. Global financial markets affected by the US Fed: The continued rate increase by the US Fed has impacted most global financial markets and spreading of contagion risks from specific emerging economies and geopolitical developments. While the US and markets in Japan are strong, those in the Euro area suffered due to a slowdown and budget concerns in some member states. Emerging market equities have taken a beating on waning appetite of foreign portfolio investors. Emerging markets treasury yields rose due to domestic factors and contagion effects.

10. Outlook: Inflation is projected at 3.9-4.5 percent in the second half and 4.8 percent in the first quarter of next fiscal. As far as growth is concerned GDP growth projection for 2018-19 is retained at 7.4 percent. However, GDP growth for the first quarter of next fiscal has been lowered marginally to 7.4 percent as against 7.5 percent earlier.

Reacting to the move, Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs tweeted that the Government welcomed the decision. "Government’s assessment of inflation is in line with the MPC’s assessment. We believe growth should turn out to be higher than that projected by MPC," Garg tweeted.

Garg, however, was in a minority. A majority of the industry reacted in disbelief. Ajay Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer at Dimensions Consulting said that he was in "absolute disbelief." "Are they in the same zone as we are in? The country is hurtling into a recession. There is a bigger crisis than inflation," Srivastava said. Stating that the regulators need to realise that "stock market is lifeline for economy", Srivastava said that there will be no GDP growth if the "markets react as they are reacting now. I don’t know what the thinking is. They don’t have any idea of the ground situation… this is not going the right way," Srivastava added.

Andy Mukherjee, in typical fashion, said, “When the world’s de facto central bank rustles up an interest-rate whirlwind, you don’t use a fig leaf of flexible exchange rates to stand in its path. That memo, already well-received in Indonesia, doesn’t seem to have reached India.” By delaying the 25 bps increase in the interest rate, the policymakers have demonstrated a tolerance of financial instability, he went on to add. “That was an unwise decision.

Until recently, the mandarins in New Delhi had muddled the message by hinting they were comfortable with a weaker currency, as long as the RBI softened the decline by selling dollars from its $400 billion war chest. Such sangfroid, less than a year before the next general election, was just bravado.”

State Bank of India's Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Anshula Kant said that the decision was "not on expected lines." She, however, said that the central bank cannot be faulted for being cautious. "But the timing might be wrong," Kant said.

Amandeep Singh, Fixed Income head at UTI AMC, said that the policy came as a surprise.

"At current juncture, the concerns have not really gone away. We will wait and watch," Singh said.

Speaking to BloombergQuint, Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head of Fixed Income at UTI, said, “This has clearly been much against my expectations. Clearly this is not supportive of keeping rupee anchored and domestic rates market in line with inflation outlook.”

Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank said to BloombergQuint “A rate hike would have atleast calmed the market. On the action front, financial stability has overruled.” She did however add, “...even a 50 basis point hike may have not been able to stem the fall in rupee for too long. There are some factors that aren’t directly under our control and what’s happened globally would eventually determine the rupee level. Perhaps, the central bank is keeping powder dry for when a deeper action is required.”

“It’s clearly surprising for me given the backdrop of macro-economic factors,” said Jaideep Iyer, strategy head at RBL Bank. Potentially the role of current financial stability would have played an equally important role in the decisions, he added.

In a statement to BloombergQuint, Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank, said, “This is a risky move by the RBI since the market was positioned for a rate hike, purely as a rupee defence.” He added that a narrow focus on inflation targets was perhaps not desirable in the middle of a financial crisis. The change in stance suggests that the rate hike could still come in the coming months.

Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investments held that the RBI may be focussing on protecting the financial systems rather than the currency, which is hurtling towards 75/dollar.

The Monetary Policy Committee's surprise move to hold policy rates spooked stocks and currency alike. The BSE Sensex shed nearly 1,000 points intraday and the rupee fell to a fresh low of 74/dollar. Weak global cues also hit investor sentiment.

The selling was broadbased as all sectoral indices collapsed barring IT which got a boost from the currency depreciation. Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC etc, considered most defensive plays for the market, also saw capitulation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 792.17 points or 2.25 percent to close at 34,376.99 and the 50-share NSE Nifty plunged 282.80 points or 2.67 percent to 10,316.50, continuing correction for third consecutive session.

Nearly Rs 4 lakh crore worth of investors' wealth eroded in Friday’s fall, taking total weekly loss to over Rs 8 lakh crore. For the week, the Sensex lost 5 percent and the Nifty 5.6 percent.

Today, the markets seem to have seen a bit of green, but will this walk by the bulls turn into a run or will the bears return to claw at them yet again remains to be seen.